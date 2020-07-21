Fire & Ice Salsa
3 cups seeded and chopped watermelon
½ cup green peppers
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon chopped green onion
1to 2 Jalapeno peppers
½ tablespoon garlic salt
Combine all ingredients; mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Makes 3 cups.
Serving tips: Serve with corn or potato chips or serve on sliced oranges or cheese-filled manicotti.
Frosty Melon Salad
1 cup watermelon cubes
1 cup crushed pineapples
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup mayonnaise
1 cup boiling water
1 (3oz) package fruit flavored gelatin
½ cup cold water
1-2 tablespoon lime juice
Prepare gelatin according to package directions. Add lemon juice, mayonnaise, and salt. Blend all ingredients with mixer. Chill until firm (20-25 min.). Turn into bowl and beat until fluffy and thick. Fold in pineapple and watermelon. Pour into molds and chill until firm (45-60 min.).
Makes 4-6 servings.