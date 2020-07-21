Fire & Ice Salsa

3 cups seeded and chopped watermelon

½ cup green peppers

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

1to 2 Jalapeno peppers

½ tablespoon garlic salt

Combine all ingredients; mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Makes 3 cups.

Serving tips: Serve with corn or potato chips or serve on sliced oranges or cheese-filled manicotti.

Frosty Melon Salad

1 cup watermelon cubes

1 cup crushed pineapples

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup mayonnaise

1 cup boiling water

1 (3oz) package fruit flavored gelatin

½ cup cold water

1-2 tablespoon lime juice

Prepare gelatin according to package directions. Add lemon juice, mayonnaise, and salt. Blend all ingredients with mixer. Chill until firm (20-25 min.). Turn into bowl and beat until fluffy and thick. Fold in pineapple and watermelon. Pour into molds and chill until firm (45-60 min.).

Makes 4-6 servings.

— Source: National Watermelon Promotion Board If you have any questions regarding watermelons contact McDonald, CEA-FCH at (903) 935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or the National Watermelon Promotion Board.