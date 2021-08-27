Dear Editor,
Today we constantly hear and read about the tremendous savings of a 15-year loan versa a 30-year loan. There actually is never a savings for the shorter maturity loan. The only advantage is as a forced savings plan for the people who refuse to save in any other way. The loan sharks ignore the reality of compound interest, to their benefit and your detriment.
The current interest rate for a 15-year loan is some 20 to 40 basis points lower than a 30-year loan. However, monthly payment is always much greater. For example, a 15 year $300,000 loan at 2.2% will have a monthly payment of $1,958. For a 30-year $300,000 loan at 2.6% the monthly payment is $1,201. Assume over the 15-year period, the $757 difference is invested at a conservative rate of 8%, (the DJIA return for the last 30 years has actually been greater than 8%, and not including dividend income). At the end of the 15-year period the 15-year loan has been paid off, but there is no investment return. The 30-year loan will have an outstanding balance of $178,854, but the investment return will be $262,040. You have the option to keep the loan, or you could pay off the balance and pocket the $83,186 difference. There is no penalty for prepayment on a home loan.
Another disadvantage is the ability to borrow a much lesser principal with the 15-year loan. For example, the 15-year loan at a 2.20% with a monthly payment of $1,958 will support the loan of $300,000. The 30 year loan at an interest rate of 2.6% with the same monthly payment of $1,958 will support a loan of $489,154. If you want to minimize monthly payment chose the 30 year loan. If you want to maximize the loan amount chose the 30-year loan.
As a final example, the proponents of a 15-year loan point out that at the end of 15 years you will save $4,533 in interest the next year. If they will lend me that $4,533 now and let me pay them back that alleged savings after the 15 years, great. That will let me pocket a $10,340 profit at the 8% investment rate. Only the foolish ignore compound interest.
— Wallace G. Boersma, Marshall resident