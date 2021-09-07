Recently Texas has been subject to many negative news comments. It started with not requiring masks, then the open carrying of firearms, then voting laws. The latest is the uproar about permitting abortion only before the fetus has a heartbeat. The ruling has been made that an abortion is Constitutional before the fetus has a heartbeat.
Some people think the Supreme Court has overstepped their authority and needs to be punished. That legally appointed Judges do not understand constitutional law. One would think an original court decision is sacrosanct. That an original ruling has never been reversed.
In 1973 when the Court legalized previously banned abortion that ruling was considered to be a correct interpretation of the constitution. Now the partial reversal of that ruling is considered to be an incorrect interpretation. Polls consistently show the majority question the desirability of abortion, except in cases of rape or incest. The vast majority question the validity of an abortion when the fetus is a living organism. But wait, a person, especially a woman, has the right to control their body. But wait, these are the same people who advocate that the Government have control over everyone’s body. They need to be logically consistent in their argument. If not having a child is a woman’s intent, she needs to be careful when she is intimate or abstain. A simple test once a month is an excellent indicator for the need of further abortion consultation. A responsible woman can definitely know if she is pregnant before six weeks.
Abortion clinics were initially funded by wealthy women who advocated eugenics. The clinics were located in poor neighborhoods. It is reported that abortions have principally impacted Black women. It is also reported that over the last 40 years there have been almost as many black fetuses aborted as black children viably born. It is also reported that the practice of abortion has contributed to promiscuous behavior among the young population.
So, some people wring their hands and cry foul. Personally, I shout hooray, it is about time an old wrong has been righted. I have and do abide by Supreme Court decisions. They have but now don’t abide by Supreme Court decisions. They think their opinion is superior and any court that judges differently is wrong and politically motivated. Their egotistical conclusion reminds me of the person who has been educated beyond their intelligence.
Wallace Boersma