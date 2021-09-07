The morning 9/11 Prayer Service and Annual Stair Climb has been canceled and replaced by the first annual Harrison County Extension Festival where there will be children's activities including bounce houses, face painting, mechanical bull, etc. Instead of commemorating the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on our country, we are asked to celebrate.
This is an insult to the memory of all those who were killed on that day, as well as to their loved ones and to our country. 9/11 is not an appropriate date to party with a festival.
Nancy Sachkowsky, Marshall resident