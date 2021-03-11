Don’t try to solve a problem that doesn’t exist
The letter from Keats Mullikin published on March 10 left me puzzled. He states that in 30 days America has gone from first to last, but gives no specifics.
Does he object to a rising stock market, increased Covid vaccine availability, or improving employment numbers? Is it strengthening ties to our traditional allies or applying sanctions to bad-actor countries like Russia that gets his goat?
Or is it the Covid relief bill that, due to tax changes and direct payments, is projected to increase after-tax income by 5.5% for middle income families? That’s according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
His un-American proposal for disenfranchising voters can’t be taken seriously. He would strip the right to vote from a great deal of the military, who, even if not deployed are often not residing in their homes of record.
Out of state college student, elderly, disabled, hospitalized, working away from home, or taking a vacation? No vote for you!
Is Mr. Mullikin aware that manual recounts of votes in the last election confirmed the computer-generated results?
Don’t try to solve a problem that doesn’t exist just because you don’t like the outcome of an election. Build a better case for those you want to see elected.
Linda Harber, Marshall