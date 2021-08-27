I was glad to read the report in the Marshall News-Messenger report: "Jefferson, Karnack ISDs celebrate first day of school year" (Aug 19 issue).
This school year begins unlike any other. Just this week, on August 26, 2021, it would have been the 111th birthday of my late dad John William "Bill" Marples, Sr.
He was born on that date in the year 1910, the same year that Halley's Comet passed-by, as well as the death year of England's King Edward VII. It is remarkable that many Britons were in a frenzy, even blaming the comet for their king's death.
It was also the year that writer/humorist Mark Twain died.
I remember when my dad and his twin-sisters IDA and INA started school, the nearest school was five miles east of the family farmstead where they were born. By contrast, when I started school, my first days of school were always in August. Sometimes, the first day of school would be Dad's birthday.
One unique thing, in her later life, my dad's mother's home burnt-down and my grandma renovated a former one-room schoolhouse as her residence at Agra, Kansas. She had actually attended one, near there.
"Learning" has come a long way from One-room schoolhouses to big campuses to remote 'Zoom' lessons. I wish everyone a productive and safe school year.
James Marples, Longview resident