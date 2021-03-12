An article in the Sunday News Messenger of Feb. 28 caught my attention. lt concerned the Marshall Rotary Club assisting citizens 65 years of age and older or adults with pre-existing in obtaining Covid-19 vaccines.
There was a phone number listed.
Early Monday morning I tried to call the listed number but voice-mail was full. After that I texted the number from my phone and left a message. Then I received a call from Jerry Pye, President of Rotary Club. He explained this is a club project. He went over details of qualifications, questions l needed to answer for him to record in his computer which he shared with Marshall Walmart Pharmacy where vaccines were being given.
On his second try, I received an appointment and received my first COVID vaccine on March 5 at 11:40 a.m.
I had no side-effects and l will receive my second shot in April.
Thank you Rotary Club of Marshall and Jerry Pye from a grateful senior citizen!!
Edna Wotring