It must be a blessing to have the foreknowledge to criticize Governor Abbott for opening Texas businesses and approve not wearing masks. The state’s most active in requiring lock downs, social distancing, and masks seem to be experiencing some of the highest levels of infection. Maybe we should wait until summer to see if the governor is correct or not. There is good evidence that the number of actual corona virus deaths and associated deaths, such as suicide, could have been lessened by not having all the governmental precautions. Sweden is a good example of nominal governmental interference. Please consider the following facts about the corona and related viruses:
• A virus of this type mutates over time.
• Once a virus infects a population it will never fully go away.
• The vaccine for a virus will not eliminate the virus. It will cause many people to not be infected and if infected will generally reduce the severity of the sickness.
• Based on the experience of 1he 1968 pandemic, the current virus may well cause the deaths of some thirty thousand people every year from now on.
• Bronchial viruses are most contagious during the cold months. This is particularly true in the northern climes.
• When people are not confined to close quarters and when they are exposed to the fresh air the rate of contamination is reduced.
• It is advisable to avoid anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
• The common blue surgical mask is intended to protect the person being breathed upon by the wearer. The mask provides marginal protection for the wearer and not any protection from the corona virus.
• Basic hygiene is always a good idea, especially the washing of hands.
• The number of deaths principally caused by the corona virus has been materially overstated.
• People in good health have infrequently died from this virus. This is particularly true for school age children.
• To date there has generally been a negative correlation between the number of corona virus cases and the wearing of masks and general shut down.
All these statements have been carefully researched and should cause you to reconsider Governor Abbott’s directive. There is a fable about the wisdom of not jumping to conclusions. It has something to do about the conclusion of a donkey and being referred to by the alternate name.
Wallace G Boersma, Marshall resident