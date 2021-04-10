Someone once said, “A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams.” For the Christian, it may well be put this way, “A man is not old until regrets take the place of the will of God.”
As a pastor, I commonly hear the unhappy stories of people who wish they could have another chance at the will of God. They mourn living for self, wealth, business, or pleasure instead of making their life count for God. There is little cheerfulness for squandered days of life.
Nancy Reagan wrote, “You learn something out of everything, and you come to realize more than ever that we’re all here for a certain space of time, and, and then it’s going to be over, and you better make this count.”
In the short window of life, that “appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away”, what will we accomplish that makes a difference? Only the will of God will truly matter.
1 John 2:17 says, “And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.”
It is the will of God that you be saved. 1 John 2:2 says, “And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” God died for the whole world, and that includes you. It is His perfect will that you come to Him without delay.
It is the will of God that you live for Him. 1 John 3:17 says, “But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?”
We cannot go back and undo the things of the past, but we can change the future. Live for Jesus with the days you have left. Do His will and serve Him with all your heart. C. T. Studd put it this way: “Only one life,’twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will.