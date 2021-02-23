Harrison County Extension Service would like to hear from you! What are the strengths and needs of the residents in Harrison County?
So, what is TexasSpeaks? It is a state-wide online survey conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service with the purpose of listening to Texas citizens. Our goal is to engage as many Texas citizens as possible to create the most accurate and helpful data to provide educational programs and information that will be most impactful for Harrison County.
TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Harrison County and across the State of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input in the assets and issues in Harrison County. The Harrison County Extension Office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county, and we invite you to participate in the TexasSpeaks process.
The expectation is that the assessment will only take about 10 minutes. The Harrison CountyExtension Office values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas County to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas. Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes, andproduction agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.
You can provide your input by going to the following website tx.ag/texasspeaks. We ask that you complete the survey by March 31, 2021.
If you have any questions,please feel free to contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903-935-8413. Or email Matt Garrett at matt.garrett@ag.tamu.edu
We want to thank you for all your involvement in supporting the Harrison County Extension Office and this process!
February 25.th is our Pineywoods CEU Program to be held live and in person. Social Distancing will be maintained, and masks are required. The event will be held at Gold Hall. Registration begins at 8:30 and the fee is $35.00 and needs to be paid in advance to hold your spot. Call the office at 903-935-8413.
Farm City Week Rabbit Validation has been postponed to March 2nd. It will be held at the Hallsville FFA Ag Shop starting at 5pm. Please go to the Farm City Week website and download your entry forms and have them filled out before you arrive.
Peach Tree Pruning Program to be held at GY Ranch west of Marshall on Hwy 80 has been postponed to March 13th. The program starts at 10 am and is free to the public. You can receive 1 CEU (IPM)for your TDA Applicator License.
Stay Safe!