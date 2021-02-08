Pre Spring to do list
Only 38 more days until spring. Things will start sprouting and greening up before you know it. Now is the time to get pre-emergent herbicide down to prevent those pesky summer weeds. Treat them before you see them. Pre-emergent herbicides last about 100 days in your soil profile so you will need to treat again June 1 and again in the fall. Do not apply fertilizer to your lawn too early. I see this every year. As soon as those weeds green up everyone rushes to the store to buy weed and feed. Most of the time this is too early and a waste of money. The soil needs to be much warmer for active grass growth and nutrient intake. The grasses will not take up the fertilizer when they are dormant.
The herbicide in the weed and feed in most cases works off of soil temperature as well. So if you do this too early neither the weed nor the feed work. Be patient!
We will hold our TDA applicator class Feb. 18 that qualifies you to test to obtain your private applicator license. You will need to order your study materials soon. Call the office for more instructions on this program and to register to allow you to take the Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator’s Test. The class will be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville and will start at 8 a.m.
The multi–county CEU program that was cancelled in January due to COVID-19 will be rescheduled for Feb. 25 at Gold Hall. By attending this program, you will receive five CEU’s for your TDA Applicator License. We hope to hold the meeting at Gold Hall in Hallsville. There will be limited attendance so you will need to reserve a spot. The registration fee is $35 and needs to be made prior to the event to hold your spot.
Kyle McKinley, owner of Rozell’s Agritech here in Marshall will be our lead speaker. Kyle will cover herbicide updates. Weed and brush control mistakes will be covered by Lee Dudley, County Extension Agent for Ag and Natural Resources in Panola County.
Tree pests and treatment options will be the next topic covered by Lawrence Allen Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service. Lunch will be sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit. Dr. Vanessa Olson will cover Effective Weed Control in Pastures and Hay Meadows and we will close out the program with Dr. Chrissie Segars discussing Lawn Pest control. Come by and pay your registration fee to reserve your spot. We will offer two CEU’s for IPM, two General and one Laws and Regulations.
Feb. 27 we will hold our annual peach tree pruning program. This program covers pest control, thinning practices, nutrient requirements, and proper pruning techniques for peaches in East Texas. The program is outdoors and will start at 10 a.m. and conclude by noon. This is always one of my favorite programs for the year.
It will be dangerously cold this weekend. Bring in the pets, wrap the pipes and please, please be careful. Stay safe!