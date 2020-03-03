Harrison County Master Gardener Plant Sale is coming up this month on Saturday, March 28, at a new location, Marshall City Arena located at 3310 Poplar Street in Marshall.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners will have vegetable plants, tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant, along with blackberries, figs and much more.
Herbs will include your favorites and some to learn from. From a seminar from local experts, we learned a lot about Holy Basil this year, and its natural ability to strengthen our immune system. We will have this wonderful Herb, along with recipes for use.
Remember, a mission of HCMG is to pass a long what we have learned to you, our beloved community.
Pass a long…a term not so widely used today, but a favorite term for our grandparents’ generation. In the gardening world, we hear this phase a lot, and we will have our “pass a longs” for you at the plant sale, on the sale table, with a sign we will all recognize just a dollar.
Yep, bargains galore will be on the dollar table, including plants that children can care for at home.
What did I learn last year? Lose a tree, scorch your Hostas. During the recent drought, I lost several trees that provided shade for my large shade garden.
I noticed this past summer, in July and August, my Hostas were getting hit by the afternoon sun. T
hey are being moved this year to an early morning sun bed.
What will replace my Hostas?
Another thing I learned was about SunPatients. These colorful beauties grew all summer, happily with little care after initial planting.
In fact, they threw bright color all summer, despite the heat, in mostly shade, with some afternoon sun filtered in. We will make a point of getting the bright, colorful SunPatients this year and I know that I will be recommending them for shade and partial shade gardens.
Colorful, bright, easy to care for flowers for beds and containers will be waiting for you. As usual, we attempt to find the newest, most resilient, plants at affordable prices. There will be favorites and the unusual. There will be hanging baskets, 4-inch, grower quarts, along with a few larger 3-5 gallon sizes.
Start planning your beds now.
Lay newspaper or cardboard down, after it has been thoroughly drenched and add a layer of new mulch, pine straw, or chopped up leaves. Clean out your containers and replace with new potting soil. Sometimes we forget our containers become hostages to our care.
Come and shop our sale! We look forward to seeing you, visiting with old friends and new. Our ask a master gardener table will be ready for your questions, and we know you will be leaving happy with a beautiful assortment of plants.
Landscape School
Deadline fast approaching for Earth Kind Landscaping school. The deadline is close of business this Friday March 6th at 4 pm. We will need your registration form along with your registration fee.
During this unique educational experience, you will learn how to design, plant, and manage a landscape that is beautiful, low maintenance, heat and drought tolerant, and the ultimate in environmental responsibility.
No previous design, plant, or management knowledge is needed.
Presented in a very time- and travel-efficient format, this two day course will take place in Marshall the weekend of April 4-April 5, and consist of an in-depth classroom program that will last eight hours and the registration fee for this part is $50 per household.
The class is followed by a personalized extended (1.0 hour) landscape design consultation to be conducted the second day for a fee of $100 per household.
Dr. Steve George, Professor and Extension Landscape Specialist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and creator of the Earth-Kind Environmental Landscape Management System, is the lead instructor and will personally conduct all of the design consultations.
When the course is complete, you will have been given a wealth of land-scape knowledge and will leave with a labeled working landscape plan for the major landscape area of your choice.
Class size is very limited, so you will want to enroll as soon as possible. For more information, contact Matt Garrett 903-935-8413.