Texas 4-H, part of one of the largest youth organizations in the nation, is once again getting ready to welcome new members as well as existing members through its annual enrollment process starting Aug. 15.
Texas 4-H is administered through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. AgriLife Extension offices throughout the state will be hosting events to introduce youth and adults to the program’s variety of fun and educational opportunities.
4-H programs in science, healthy living, civic engagement, and a variety of other interests are backed by universities and a robust community of 4-H volunteers and professionals. Through hands-on learning these youth build confidence, creativity, and curiosity, while also developing life skills such as leadership and resiliency to help them thrive in today’s world.
Learning about Texas 4-H
Texas 4-H is for kids of almost any age. Kindergarten to second grade children can sign up as Clover Kids.
Clover Kids are welcomed participate with their fellow club members but cannot “place” in any competitions. Young people in third to 12th grade can be bona fide 4-H members who can experience every opportunity the Texas 4-H program provides.
More than 550,000 youth are involved in Texas 4-H programs each year.
For more information on the Texas 4-H program, go to https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/. For detailed information on 4-H sign-up events in your county, contact the local AgriLife Extension office.
AgriLife Extension offices, throughout the state are promoting Texas 4-H opportunities in their area. Similar to the goal of our very own Harrison County Extension Festival.
The event, free and open to the public, will be held on the Harrison County Historic Courthouse Square on September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be set up in like a fair, with booths where members of local clubs talk about club activities and some of the more specific interests of that specific club. And adult education and clubs will be highlighted as well.
For more information on Harrison County Extension Festival, contact the Extension Office at 903-935-8413
More about 4-H enrollment
All 4-H members must be enrolled in at least one project. When you choose a project, you will be given the opportunity to participate in activities and instruction that will provide a breadth of information and give an overall understanding of that topic.
There are 42 total 4-H projects that are broken into five main groupings:
- Agriculture and Livestock.
Family and Community Health.
Science, Technology, Science and Engineering, STEM.
Through Texas 4-H, young people can participate in various hands-on activities, learn new skills, serve their community and develop their leadership qualities. The programs address a wide variety of interests and focus on the development of life skills and individual character.
Current or new Texas 4-H members should sign up on 4HOnline at https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/4honline once they have found a project and club that is right for them.
4HOnline is the official registration system for youth members and adult volunteers directly involved with 4-H.
Active enrollment is required in order to register and participate in all 4-H activities and events. Each year on Aug. 15, all membership in Texas 4-H goes to inactive and all youth and adult volunteers must re-enroll. Adults and youth will need to enroll on 4HOnline and be active to be considered an official member of Texas 4-H. The 4-H year officially begins Sept. 1.
There is a $25 participation fee for 4-H youth members enrolled by Oct. 31, and a $30 participation fee for those enrolled from Nov. 1 to the completion of the 4-H year. Adults pay a $10 volunteer application fee.