Are you looking for more Texas A& M AgriLife Extension Service virtual classes? Want to get out of a cooking rut? The good news is that there is help! Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agents from Smith, Gregg and Houston Counties are teaming up to present “On the Road to Healthy Living Mobile CookingSchool”. This virtual program was created so anyone, no matter location or income, can learn to prepare healthy food and make smart grocery and food prep decisions. This online class series is a live, interactive class series with great speakers and resources to help you as you develop those cooking skills. We hope you will be able to join us for this “On the Road to Healthy Living Mobile Cooking School” Online Class Series. Cost is $12 for the entire 3 lesson series and you must register by June 9 at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Cookingto receive digital copies of all program materials.
Classes will be held:
Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 11am- Class 1:Safely Around the World will feature recipes:
Asian Lettuce Wraps, Orange-Cranberry Riceand Delicious Grilled Bananas with Yogurt
Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 11am — Class 2:Full Circle Nutrition will feature recipes:
Colorful Chicken Quesadillas, Chickpea and Black Bean Salad and Yummy Orange-Pineapple Dessert
Thursday, June 25, 2020 @ 11am- Class 3: Choose Wisely will feature recipes:
Skillet Gnocchi with Swiss Chard and White Beans with a Decadent Yogurt Parfait
Another virtual class to consider is “Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure”. Find out how Nutrition and Activity can help Reduce High Blood Pressure. Do you or someone you know have high blood pressure? The fact is approximately 29 percent, or 1 out of 3 Texans, report having high blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition that overtime can lead to heart disease, stroke, heart attacks, and other chronic disease.
“Unfortunately, high blood pressure usually does not have any warning signs or symptoms so many people do not know they have the condition,” says Danielle Hammond-Krueger, Registered Dietitian with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The good news is high blood pressure can be prevented and managed through lifestyle modifications. Krueger went on to say: “There are a few things you can do to help prevent or manage high blood pressure, including: following a healthy eating pattern, becoming physically active, or adding additional physical activity to your daily routine and maintaining a healthy weight.”
Nutrition and physical activity play an important role in managing high blood pressure. AgriLife Extension offers nutrition education programs that can help inform consumers about how to make healthy shifts in food choices and reduce the risk for chronic disease like hypertension. Newton and Trinity Counties have teamed up to offer a three-session online course on Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure on Tuesdays in the month of June. Participants will gain knowledge and behavior skills through dietary modifications and other lifestyle factors to help reduce high blood pressure in individuals with pre-hypertension, hypertension, and a desire to prevent or delay hypertension.
The dates for the online classes will be Tuesdays, June 2, 9, and 16, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. To register for this online series, please go to: https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Cooking. The fee for the program will be $10.25 and are non-refundable. On or about May 30. 2020, you will receive an email with instructions how to access the online series. If you do not receive that email, please contact Stacye Tullos, stacye.tullos@ag.tamu.edu.