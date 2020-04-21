Well things are changing at an alarming rate in todays times. Six weeks ago, I would have never dreamed that I would even know how to order groceries online. Now we are doing educational meetings online as well. There is something out there each day. I received an announcement this morning that ALL High School students should listen to. It is called Adulting 101 which explains everything from budgeting time to budgeting finances. I have heard it said over and over that kids are getting out of school with fewer and fewer life skills, well here’s your chance. Follow the Facebook page of one of the following counties: Angelina, Anderson, or Polk. I will share it on the Harrison County Texas 4-H page as well.
This is the time of year that we start getting a tremendous amount of inquiries about Pond Management. Last Friday Kaitlyn Slover and Shaniqua Davis both County Extension Agents presented a video on Facebook on the proper way to take a water sample from your pond. This Friday I will be conducting the water test and sharing that video and information and next Friday Doug Weir CEA Marion County will present Lime application to your pond. At the conclusion of this mini- series we will start a Series of presentations on May the 8th at noon that will cover more in-depth topics.
Brittany Chesser, Program Specialist on Aquatic Vegetation with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, will present a program on Aquatic Weed identification.
On May 15th Josh Gaskamp with the Noble foundation will discuss Pond health and stocking rates. May 22nd Brittany will close out the series with a presentation on Aquatic Weed control methods. These meetings will be held on Zoom at noon each Friday. Each presentation will last 50 minutes with a Q&A section for you to interact with the speakers at the conclusion of the program.
Livestock validations will go on as planned for the major stock shows as of now. Heifer, Steer and Market Lamb Validation will be held at the Garrett Ranch at 5505 Elysian Fields Rd. There will be 2 dates for your scheduling convenience. We will be meeting on June 16th from 4 to 6 pm and again on June 17th from 8 to 11 am. If you did not get your tag ordered by April 20th you can still order a tag but will need to pay the late fee.
Harvest Festival
Updates
The Sporting Clays Shoot scheduled for May 9 at Prairie Creek has been cancelled.
As of today, the Crawfish Boil has been rescheduled for May 30 at Maude Cobb and a decision will be made May 1st whether we cancel or continue making plans for that event.
Everything concerning the Harvest Festival Livestock Show & Sale scheduled for Oct. 21-24, 2020 is still on GO! Poultry order forms are on the website and are due June 1.
State steer validation forms (copies) are due in the office by July 10.
Lamb & Goat validation is scheduled for Monday, August 3 at the Longview Fairgrounds.
Swine validation ear notch forms are due August 10 and rabbit validation is tentatively set for September 21.