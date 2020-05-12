Landowner Information Program
Tuesday May 12, at noon. This meeting is free. Please call the office at 903-935-8413 and we can email you the link.
Dr. Blake Bennett, Texas A&M Agrilfe Extension Economist, will have two different topics. At noon he will speak on Texas Agriculture Ag Exemptions on property taxes. He will explain to us what we should know as landowners about exemptions and who/what is the Central Appraisal District. He will also discuss roll back taxes and is your land eligible for an exemption.
At 1 p.m. he will address the second topic of the day. He will present us multiple agricultural enterprises that can be utilized by both large and small landowners.
On May 14 Basics of Estate Planning will be presented by Tiffany Lashmet, Associate Professor and Agrilife Extension Specialist in Agriculture Law. The program will be online and will start at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 11:30 a.m. We were fortunate enough to have her here live and in person and she did a fabulous job with her presentation. The registration fee for this program will be $15.
Also, on May 14 starting at 10 a.m. there will be a program that will highlight Spring Wildlife Habitat and Forestry Workshop. This Program is free.
Don’t forget our Pond Management series that started last week. We had over 80 registrants for last weeks program and this week should have great turn out as well. Josh Gaskamp, Wildlife Range Consultant with Noble Foundation, will be the presenter and he will be discussing proper stocking rates and also general pond health and management. The program is on May 15 and will begin at noon. It will be free.
May 15 the Quad County Virtual Beef Cattle Conference will be held online. This program is being presented by the agents of Camp, Franklin, Red River and Titus Counties. There will be two General CEU’s available for your TDA Applicator License. There is a $10 registration fee that must be received prior to the meeting. Dr. Jason Banta will present the Economic Impact of having a set calving season and value-added marketing. Dr. Tom Hairgrove will be presenting proper vaccine protocol on the beef Herd. External parasite control will be addressed by Dr. Sonja Swiger, Extension Entomologist Specialist and the dirty dozen spring weeds will be addressed as well. Registration information can be addressed by emailing callie.zoeller@ag.tamu.edu
Beef Cattle Production and Management Lunch and Learn Program will begin today May 12 at noon.
The topic today will be presented by Dr. Joe Paschal, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Livestock Specialist, will discuss the importance of Bull gain testing and management of replacement heifers.
On May 19, Beef Cattle Nutrition will be discussed with Dr. Bruce Carpenter, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Beef Cattle Specialist
May 26 Dr. Vanessa Corrihier-Olsen will discuss warm season pasture management and weed control.
June 6 Crispin Skinner will be discussing problems and control of Armyworms, Grass Hoppers, and Stem Maggots.
June will be an update on the Beef Cattle Market
On May 21 there will be an Ag Industry Breakfast Meeting that will offer 1 CEU for your TDA Private Applicator License. There is a fee of $10.25. The subject will be Pasture Weed Identification and control options.
Small Flock Poultry Flocks will be discussed in a series of meetings. The speakers will be Dr. Craig Coufal, Associate Professor and Extension Poultry Specialist, and Dr. Martin Ficken, Director of Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab.
The programs start at noon on May 18th.
Topics discussed are as follows:
May 18 Getting your flock started
May 19 Healthy Management Practices for your flock
May 20 How to increase Egg Production
May 21 Egg Handling, Food Safety, and Egg Sales
There will be Bee Keeping Series in June. The series will be 3 weeks long beginning June 2nd.
June 2nd at 6pm will be Bee Keeping 101
June 9th at 6 pm Hive Management
June 16th at 6 pm Products and marketing.
We will be back in the office starting May 18th. We will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. We are currently helping with water samples and soil tests.
Give us a call to get the link to any of the programs above. 903-935-8413