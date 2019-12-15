There is nothing more emotional than the loss of a life. The city of Marshall experienced this first-hand with the shooting of Demetrius Williams last Thursday, who was killed as officers attempted to serve a narcotic warrant at his home.
While the friends and family of Williams admit that he was no angel and had a long criminal record, the unexpected death of a loved one, especially a shooting by the police of a black man, regardless of circumstances, is bound to leave questions, especially in today’s climate. In this search for answers community members and activists peacefully demonstrated outside of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office this week. As demonstrators surrounded the courthouse, chanting “No Justice, No Peace” and carrying signs with similar slogans, Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool ventured outside to have a conversation with them. He did so alone, not accompanied by a deputy.
Up until this point, this is a story we have heard time and time again in this country. There is a shooting, the police are involved, and people want justice, and answers. However, McCool did something that was different than any other version of this story the community may have heard.
McCool listened.
Calling activists and family members of the deceased into his private office and allowing the group to livestream the conversation for all to watch, McCool began answering the groups questions. He discussed the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the death of Williams with the group for about 30 minutes before instructed to halt the conversation via a phone call from the Texas Rangers.
For this reason, we applaud McCool, who, without anything to gain in the situation for himself, shared what he could with a grieving family and a concerned public. We applaud the demonstrators too, for a peaceful rally that resulted in a mutually respectful conversation.
We appreciate local law enforcement agencies, including Marshall PD, for simply allowing the peaceful protest to take place, as is everyone’s Constitutional right.
In a situation so politicized and emotional it is our opinion that open and honest communication is the only way to an outcome that mutually benefits both parties. McCool demonstrated his wisdom, compassion and understanding of the situation that day when he worked to divulge as much information as he could to the victim’s family.
We pray that these details and facts gathered offer some measure of comfort and healing for the family and friends of Williams. McCool made a move and that is one of openness and compassion.
We also hope for unity and healing in the community as we all try to move forward with getting answers.