The Harrison County Commissioners Court surprised us all with an additional $39,100 for animal control or containment to the Marshall Animal Shelter earlier this month.
This was approved by a vote of 4 to 1 with Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins voting against the agreement with a solid discussion by other commissioners before voting.
Timmins stated he chose to vote against the agreement because he was under the impression that the county’s one time donation of $250,000 for the new animal shelter construction, made late last year, would also cover the costs of the county usage of the shelter for a time.
That was our impression too.
In fact, in December 2019 when the agreement was initially made, The Marshall News Messenger reported that there was a stipulation that upon completion of the facility, county residents will be granted a 10-year use at no cost.
Commissioners discussed in December the one-time payment of $250,000 saying they were helping with construction and that the animal shelter is a city run and owned facility and the city should not count on the county for continued financial support.
But since the city of Marshall is choosing the slow and steady method to construct the animal shelter facility, and has yet to begin construction, does the county continue to pay the $39,100 per year till the facility is built?
Apparently, yes, they do.
This is an annual agreement the county has been paying for years in order to utilize the Marshall animal control facilities by county residents.
The commissioners do bear some of this responsibility as they voted 5-0 to pass the annual budget and apparently they did not read all the budget details, which outlined how this money was to be spent as it relates to the animal shelter.
Granted, the budget is a big document, but a miss is a miss when you are voting on a budget, and this miss cost the county almost $40,000 paying for a project they already did their part to fund.
It is our hope the city of Marshall will finally complete their five-year project to build a new animal shelter in the city.
There have been many starts and stops on the construction that could have been completely years ago. It is badly needed and will be of great value to the citizen of Marshall and Harrison County.
Apparently, the county will continue to shell out thousands of dollars to receive services they have already paid in full with their $250,000 contribution to help get the Marshall Animal Shelter off the ground.
It is our wish, the Marshall Animal Shelter construction begin soon and save the county taxpayers some money.