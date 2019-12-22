We think the Marshall Downtown Redevelopment Development presented by City Manager Mark Rohr to the city of Marshall has a lot of value to the community and is a good first step in revitalization of the downtown area. It is a well thought out plan as Rohr has plenty of experience in this area.
Our issue is the plan was never discussed outside of a few stakeholders. No public meetings since June 1, nothing except the June 1 meeting which was six months ago until the plan was unveiled last month.The ones that did see the plan were ask not to talk about what they had seen.
The plan as presented gave the impression that the city was developing a Lady Bird Garden on the green space next to the Hotel Marshall, now the ETBU School of Nursing, which was the brainchild of Christina Anderson and is part of the Anderson-Carlisle partnership.
Why so secretive? This approach gives the appearance that Rohr knows more than the residents of the city of Marshall that have lived here all of their lives.
We simply have a few questions regarding the plan and the process.
- Does the city administration not want involvement from the citizens in the projects that will impact them?
- Did the city administration visit with all the Harrison County Commissioners on the plan? The County Commissioners can be feisty bunch if they are not consulted before sometime is announced that impacts them. More importantly were all the Marshall City Commissioners brought into the plan before the presentation to the city and community. They are the true stakeholders in the plan and clearly are responsible to the votes of their district.
- What is the impact on Wonderland of Lights or FireAnt Festival in the future due to all these changes to the downtown square? This has the real potential to impact these festivals that gives a much-needed economic boost to the downtown businesses.
- What issues will there be with parts of South Bolivar closed off around the square downtown? Has there been an official traffic study done surrounding the downtown and this project?
- What is the impact to an elderly or handicapped person that can now park less than 100 feet from a business? Granted there are parking places downtown, but they are going to have to walk further to shop and dine.
- Who owns the courthouse square? The county or the city. There seems to be a bit of confusion on this issue.
- Community block grants are going to be used as part of this plan, so who no longer will be getting grants in the future till this plan is paid for. Last year grants were given to The Boys and Girls Club, Marshall Literacy Council and Mission Marshall. Will they get those grants next year or not?
- After the water main and public health issues this week, should we first put more money into water and sewer before downtown development. There was tremendous negative economic impact and cash flow for residents and restaurants Thursday and Friday as well as it being inconvenient to the community.
Our biggest concern is that there is no public input outside of stakeholders in any plan presented to the City Commission. That is not government of the people. There needs to be more public input by the citizens of Marshall as this plan more forward.
Many other communities have endeavored toward downtown revitalization plans and in 90 percent of them, residents are asked to provide feedback on the plans.
Not with a single meeting, but with multiple meetings, every step of the way. Why is that not being done in Marshall?