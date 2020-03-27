One of the great things about being a newspaper in a time of crisis is the ability to find the good stuff ... the stories that bring a tear to the eye and warm the heart.
Walking in the doors yesterday, The Marshall News Messenger staff members were informed that overnight a well meaning business supporter had written encouraging messages on doorsteps overnight. Thanking the local small businesses for staying open, for adapting and for offering us a glimpse of normalcy with our favorite tasty foods.
Small businesses are the life blood of any community. Right now small businesses are being tested perhaps more than any other group.
When covering the news that restaurants had less than 24 hours to change into curbside or take out only, our local businesses got busy. So busy that it made our editor’s head spin when she put together a story for the paper that day. They are determined not to go down without a fight.
We must help though. Supporting local businesses is extremely important right now.
On average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses is recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases at chain stores, according to a study done by the private research firm of civic economics.
Right now supporting local businesses can mean that someone is able to feed their family. To pay their rent and utilities.
Just like we as a news organization are doing all we can to bring our communities up to date information, we are also urging community members to support local businesses.
From the standpoint of how to do it, supporting local restaurants is probably the most easily accomplished. Order take out and curbside service instead of cooking once or twice a week. After all, we know you are all tired of cooking three meals a day for your families. Tip well and consider adding an extra tip too.
Other local businesses may not be as easy to support.
One way to show your support is by purchasing gift certificates or gift cards that can be used at a later date. Where feasible, purchase essential goods from local establishments.
If local shops sell their merchandise online, make purchases, even if the goods may not be available right away.
If you use a service provider who simply cannot provide that service right now such as a house cleaner, a dog walker, a day care provider or a lawn service, consider paying the person or company regardless.
Our newspaper is also considered a local business and we too need support though all of this.
Despite the social distancing, our reporters are hard at work bringing you local news coverage during the longest breaking news cycle of all of our careers.
Support the paper by starting a subscription, renewing one or giving one as a gift to someone.
As a community we must support local businesses if they are going to survive. Please help us get the message across: We love our local businesses.