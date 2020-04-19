As stimulus checks from the government begin to roll in, experts are sharing advice on how this money should be spent.
First and foremost, it should be spent to help pay bills. While many mortgage companies and utility companies may allow their customers to defer payments, at the end of all this those payments will be due. In some cases, that will mean that four months worth of mortgage payments are due at one time. Don’t have that kind of cash? Then using part of the stimulus money to pay bills might be a good idea.
However, the stimulus money often provides another opportunity: to support local businesses.
Using part of your stimulus money to purchase food and other necessities from local businesses does exactly what it is intended for, to help stimulate the economy. Also, ordering food for take out gives you a break from cooking so it’s a win, win situation.
We are asking everyone to help the people who help the people locally so to speak.
There are many statistics about a single local dollar that is spent going to help many people inside the community. {span}On average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses was recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases at chain stores, according to information provided in a research study by Civic Economics.
The study found each $100 spent at local independents generated $45 of secondary local spending.
A few additional statistics also show the importance of shopping locally at small businesses:
■ There are 28.8 million small businesses in the country.
■ Small businesses account for 99.7% of all businesses in the US.
■ Small businesses accounted for 64% of new jobs created in the U.S. between 1993 and 2011
■ Franchised small businesses employ roughly 8 million people, and make up 40 % of all American retail jobs.
Statistics aside, on an emotional level, supporting local, small businesses during a trying time ensures that our favorite restaurants, stores and boutiques will still be here when everything reopens.
We were sad to hear that Central Perks has temporarily shut down due to economic hardships. Supporting local businesses will help ensure that this does not happen to more of our stores and restaurants. We look forward to them reopening so we can have our much-loved chicken salad again.
The stimulus money should also be used to support non-profits that are also going through economic hardships. Keep donating to your churches, your regular charities and definitely to food banks.
They need all the support they can get right now.