Last week when we began hearing reports of possible winter weather, none of us anticipated that we would be living through Snowmageddon 2021.
Between power and water outages, dangerous roads, large amounts of winter precipitation and being essentially snowed in, this week presented a unique set of circumstances for everyone.
At the newspaper, we had the responsibility of ramping up our 24/7 news coverage on MarshallNewsMessenger.com to provide minute-to-minute information. Our journalists, also dealing with their own heating and water challenges, scoured emails, made phone calls and hunted social media to bring the latest important information to you, our reader.
Photographers and even our publisher, walked their way through the streets, capturing winter scenes and recording this historic winter event all while trying to stay warm and safe.
Our readers engaged with us through email and social media, cheering us on (which we greatly appreciate) and sharing their own experiences including lots of really cute snowmen photos.
As a company, we made the decision not to print physical copies this week as safety was our top priority. It simply was not safe for our delivery drivers to drive snow and ice covered roads to bring the paper to your door. Subscribers, we appreciate your patience and understanding. Your continued support of The Marshall News Messenger means so much to us.
While we have produced an e-edition each day, we realize many of our subscribers value their printed paper and we have worked to put together a historic and memorable weekend edition. This is a one time publication and your 6-day a week print edition will be back on Tuesday (barring floods, fires or any more dang snowflakes).