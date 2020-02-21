“I just hope we’re not opening up a can that we can’t get the lid back on,” this quote by Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield perfectly sums up our concerns over the recent voting from Harrison County Commissioners regarding both the Longview Library and the Marshall Animal Shelter.
The county recently voted to approve two interlocal agreements with the Longview Library and the City of Marshall for use of the Animal Shelter.
The agreement with the Longview Library is for the usage of the library by Harrison County residents, since part of the city of Longview lies in Harrison County.
The annual contract was agreed upon for $5,321.
For the Marshall Animal Shelter the agreement was made at the cost of $39,100, and was approved by a vote of 4 to 1 with commissioner Zephaniah Timmins voting against the agreement.
Timmins stated he chose to vote against the agreement because he was under the impression that the county’s one time donation of $250,000 to the new animal shelter construction, made late last year, would also cover the costs of the county usage of the shelter for a time.
We were too.
In fact, in December 2019 when the agreement was initially made, the Marshall News Messenger reported that there was a stipulation that upon completion of the facility, county residents will be granted a 10-year use at no cost.
But since the City of Marshall can’t seem to decide on a location for the new shelter, let alone begin construction of the project, we suppose the county will just have to continue to pay.
While it was stated during the meeting that each of these agreements was planned for in the 2020 budget, there seemed to be a lack of clarity for exactly what each of the budget items was paying for when it was approved.
Why would Harrison County pay the Longview Library for usage of its facilities by their residents, but not receive any financial benefits for the usage of their facilities by other counties?
Would Harrison County also be responsible then for payments to other bordering counties that have facilities Harrison County residents use? Is Harrison County going to pay for library use for Marion County, Panola or Gregg Counties?
It is a slippery slope, and the county is sliding fast.