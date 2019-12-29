Walking around downtown last Sunday, the air of Christmas could be felt. After watching The Grinch at Memorial City Hall, families began to meander downtown. Many asked what else is there to do here?
They were directed to the ice skating rink, the carousel, Santa’s Village, the train, the horse drawn carriages and some of the downtown shops and restaurants that were open.
As families began walking downtown, there was an audible gasp as the twinkling lights came on the beautiful 1901 historical Harrison Courthouse. With several new staff members at the newspaper this year, the Christmas spirit surrounding the Wonderland of Lights couldn’t be stopped. They were in awe from early October when the carousel first appeared. They snapped photos and gave updates. The veteran staff members simply smiled and agreed that Wonderland of Lights is special.
Wonderland of Lights is a magical time of year for this community. Not only does it help everyone get into the holiday spirit, but for downtown businesses it provides a much needed source of revenue.
In talking to several downtown businesses, it is known that Wonderland of Lights revenue accounts for at least half of their yearly income. Half! Anyone who was waiting for a cup of hot cocoa on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday evening can believe that as huge crowds descended into the downtown area.
As the newspaper staff covered Wonderland events throughout the season, they would talk to those who were downtown. Where were the people from? All over really. Some were area residents like Longview and Gilmer. Others from Houston. Some from Louisiana.
Wonderland of Lights has helped to put Marshall on the proverbial map so to speak. With the ice skating rink, outstanding Christmas parade, terrific Santa’s Village, it’s no wonder people throughout Texas know about Marshall simply for its Christmas events and lights.
Each and every night crowds upon crowds descended upon downtown, walking through our own little Wonderland of Lights.
Several of our staff members remarked during the holiday season, “I feel like I live in a Hallmark movie,” or “It’s so beautiful this time of year.”
We’re all very fortunate to have such dedicated city workers who help throughout the Christmas season but in our opinion, it is worth each and every bit of hard work that it takes.
With the new proposed downtown plan we do have concerns, such as how will the Christmas parade traverse the area with Bolivar Street closed down? Will limit parking become an issue? Only time will tell how Wonderland of Lights will turn out in the years to come.
One thing is for sure though, we anticipate next year’s holiday season and pray that many future generations will get to rejoice in the magic that is Wonderland of Lights.