By Rep. Chris Paddie
I hope many of you were able to catch Governor Abbott’s State of the State address last week. Gov. Abbott laid out five emergency items for the Legislature to begin addressing. These emergency items are (1) expanding broadband internet access, (2) ending the practice of defunding the police, (3) reforming Texas’ bail system, (4) ensuring election integrity, and (5) providing civil liability protections for businesses relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are clearly not the only issues that will be addressed during this legislative session, but they are the issues Gov. Abbott has given the Legislature a head-start on.
The House of Representatives took an important step this week, with Speaker Dade Phelan announcing committee appointments on Thursday. I am pleased to announce that Speaker Phelan has appointed me as Chairman of the State Affairs Committee.
The State Affairs Committee has very broad jurisdiction, ranging from regulating electric generation and transmission, telecommunications providers, and pipelines; to overseeing general governmental operations and administration; to cybersecurity, and several other important issues.
One of the important issues this session will be expanding broadband internet access to rural Texas. This is an issue that I have been working on throughout the interim and look forward to leading the charge as the Chairman of the State Affairs Committee.
I want to encourage you to reach out to me about issues that are important to you or ideas for legislation that would help make Texas an even better place to live. I can be reached at 512-463-0556 or district9.paddie@house.state.tx.us.
In addition, my district director, Joe Buck Crisp, will be spending time each month in every county to meet with you about legislative concerns and to help with issues you may be having with the state government. Please contact our Marshall office at 903-935-1141 to find out when he will be in your town.