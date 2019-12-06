Pet fostering is a selfless act. Pet foster parents (PFPs) take dogs out of the stressful environment of Marshall’s animal shelter and give them a home life, albeit a temporary one. They give the dogs loving care and a routine, and they build bonds with them; all for the purpose of relinquishing them to someone else.
One of the first events for most newly fostered dogs is a vet exam. PFPs are responsible for return vet visits, if necessary, and for administering medications. It’s now Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) policy that all fostered animals will be spayed or neutered before being adopted, age permitting. FOMA covers the cost of vet services and also provides pet food.
Once in the home, PFPs integrate the foster pet with their own families and animals.
From here, PFPs decide what needs to be done to make the dog attractive to an adopter.
The dog might need socialization with other animals, to understand and obey basic commands, or to learn how to walk on a leash. For some dogs, the training regimen might be as simple as giving them the kind and consistent treatment, regular meals, and warm place to sleep that creates a sense of security. This will be a novel experience for many of them.
It’s hard to know what to expect from a foster dog in the beginning, but you can be certain they are under a lot of stress.
Gale Pearson, known as the puppy person for her foster preferences, took in three pups for her first foster project.
Circumstances required that the pups be transferred a number of times before settling in at Gale’s home.
The last move proved to be the final insult for one little pup, and while being transferred into yet one more crate, she let Gale know she’d had enough. Gale was left wondering if she was taking in a wild creature. All that was needed was a little stability, and just being left in one place overnight was enough to turn her back into a very happy little puppy.
One potential hazard is what’s known as “foster fail”, which isn’t what it sounds like. A foster fail occurs when a PFP ends up adopting their foster dog.
Bertha Maples started fostering when she found on Facebook a dog very much like a beloved childhood companion. Lucy turned out to be very sweet-tempered, but also very timid and frightened, and Bertha feared she would not do well in most households. Two years later, she still has Lucy.
Lucy is a kind companion to foster animals, which helps them to adapt, and Bertha calls her “my assistant”.
But with four cats and three dogs, Bertha can’t make room for any more foster fails and still continue with the program.
Everyone agrees that fostering can be hard. Whitney Bouche remembers her first experience. All went well with foster dog Bristol, right up until she found a permanent home.
Whitney had tried to prepare her young son, Kalel, for the eventual parting, but he was distraught.
She decided to delay any further fostering until he was older.
It was just a week later that Kalel asked if there were still dogs at the shelter, and when told there were, asked, “Why don’t we have one?”
Jana Hernandez, FOMA’s Pet Foster Program Coordinator, concedes that fostering can be sad at times, but says it is also very rewarding.
When she sees one of her fosters depart for a permanent home, she tells herself, “I did that. Now I can go to the shelter and save another”.
Jana has about 20 PFPs that she can call on, with ten currently fostering.
Not everyone can, or wants, to foster nonstop.
She estimates that about 75 dogs will have been fostered and adopted by the end of this year, and all she needs to increase that number is more people willing to do the fostering.
In my final column I will describe how adopters find their perfect matches and highlight additional ways people are increasing positive outcomes for Marshall’s shelter animals.