BY PHIL KING
My life experiences have given me a lot to think about recently as I’ve watched the events and contemplated the incredible tragedy of North Carolina-born George Floyd.
I was a police officer for 15 years in Fort Worth.
In the Texas Legislature I chaired the House committee with oversight for law enforcement.
I’ve served as an arbitrator in numerous police misconduct cases and also taught criminal justice at Dallas Baptist University.
I have been in and around law enforcement all of my adult life.
Tragically, racism and prejudice have scourged mankind since the beginning of history.
That is one reason that Jesus said the second greatest commandment was to love your neighbor as yourself—second only to the greatest command which is to love God with all your heart.
Whether racial prejudice, antisemitism, white supremacy, class warfare, or whatever the form it takes we must always be vigilant against prejudice and discrimination. This is true whether it comes from individuals, groups or government itself.
With about 80,000 commissioned law enforcement officers, Texas has some of the finest police and agencies in the nation. These officers have millions of positive contacts with citizens every year. Yes, there are exceptions and occasionally some are tragic. Yet as a profession these men and women are dedicated and caring and they too are outraged when they learn of police usingextreme and excessive force. Police officers, as a whole, are fine, dedicated, self-sacrificing public servants.
Quality recruitment, training and supervision is the time proven way to prevent police misconduct and mistakes.
In almost every case of police misconduct you can trace it to a failure in one or more of these areas. It can be a good cop who has become a bad cop, but again, good supervision can detect that.
Externally, good policing is always about building bridges between law enforcement and our communities long before tragedy strikes. Once something like the death of George Floyd occurs it’s too late.
America has grown grievously accustomed to crime. Violence plagues so many of our once great cities. Child abuse, family violence, property crimes and drug abuse are routine in nearly every community, and touch Americans everywhere regardless of color. These should not be tolerated anymore than the riots and looting we have seen.
My point is that while every community in Texas must demand the highest standards of conduct from law enforcement, it’s also important that we understand the demands of their job and the environment in which they work.
We’ve had 92 line of duty deaths already this year in the U.S., 147 last year and 956 over the previous five years.
Thousands more have been injured as they protected and served.
Texas, in fact, had the highest on duty officer deaths in the nation in 2019 with 18 who paid the ultimate price with their life. When a peace officer takes up that uniform, they announce everyday their willingness to sacrifice their safety, even their life for yours.
So please, let our police officers, sheriff deputies, constables, troopers, marshals, rangers, everyone carrying the badge know that you care about them, that they have your support, and that you appreciate their sacrificial service.
One final point.
Let’s never forget that one life unjustly taken, such as George Floyd’s, must be a catalyst for immediate change.
Racism, prejudice, crime and violence must be pursued wherever it is seen whether it’s from an individual, a criminal enterprise or on tragic occasion, even a rogue law enforcement officer.