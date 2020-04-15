“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.” [John 11:25-25]
As believers in the Risen Christ, we have holy reason to hope and believe that no other religion can offer. Our Lord’s tomb is empty. “The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.’” [Matthew 28:5-6] Because of His resurrection, we can rest in the promise that someday all believers who have died will be resurrected as well, and we will have glorified bodies as does our Savior. On that glorious day, we will be like Him.
“Dear friends, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been made known. But we know that when Christ appears, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.” [I John 3:2]
Let’s spend some time thinking about the way we will be in heaven. It is always good to think about heaven. Do you have any pain now? You won’t have any in heaven. Are you sad and depressed about anything now? You will be eternally happy and joyful in heaven. Are you dealing with money problems today? You won’t ever have to worry about money in heaven. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? There is no grieving in heaven. Anything that is keeping you from perfect peace and happiness on earth will disappear in heaven. And why do we get to go to heaven? Because of the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Because Jesus was resurrected as the perfect version of Himself, we can rest assured that we will be the perfect version or ourselves in heaven. You will be you, only perfect. Pastor Greg Laurie put it this way, “When you get to heaven, you still will be you, but you will be the upgraded version of you. You are going to be you, perfected—not flawed. My personality and your personality still will be intact, without the sinful tendencies. And then, when we come back to earth in our new bodies, we will rule and reign with Christ. This is all because of the resurrection of Jesus.”
We have just celebrated Easter, the time when we celebrate Christ’s resurrection. I pray that this Easter was the best you have ever known. When you woke up on Easter morning, I pray you imagined that day at the tomb when the stone was rolled away. Can you imagine our Savior, risen and alive, in His resurrected body?
Now imagine yourself on resurrection day – happy and healed and filled with peace and joy. Now imagine yourself that way for all eternity, all because of Christ’s resurrection.