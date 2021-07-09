For those who believe in signs from heaven, as I do, you will like this.
One morning as I was taking my granddaughter to school, I saw a huge cross in the sky. It was formed by contrails from airplanes. I am sure that most anyone out that morning must have noticed it. Naturally, I immediately thought of Christ. I had heard a sermon earlier about false teachings, especially new age teachings that promote self. There is one particular new age philosophy that is becoming super popular in America, misleading many people away from Jesus. Any school of thought that leads folks to believe that there is any hope of eternal life outside of Christ is dangerous – and wrong.
Jesus warned us of false prophets and teachers, especially as the end times near. “At that time…many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.” [Matthew 24:11]
We know false teachings will escalate. As believers in the risen Christ, we are commissioned to tell others the truth. “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” [John 14:7] Any teaching that disputes this truth is deceiving people and leading them astray. We must share the truth.
Many things such as the cross in the sky that morning can inspire us and encourage us and remind us that God is in His heaven and in control. Now I doubt that I can persuade nay-sayers that God caused the cross to appear that morning, I have seen crossed contrails before. But for it to appear that morning as I was thinking about that sermon surely inspired and reassured me, and isn’t it just like our loving Father to arrange such a sign? You can try to talk me out of it, but you need not bother. As far as I am concerned, it was my heavenly Father’s loving hand that drew that cross; that symbol of God’s perfect love for us. You are free to believe as you choose. I pray that you believe that God loves you so much that He will do whatever it takes to bring you to Him. If it takes a giant contrail cross in the morning sky, it will be there. A butterfly on a tombstone, a redbird on your windowsill, a voice from heaven, an angel on earth or countless other signs that folks-in-need have reported, if that is what it takes, He will provide it. We need to keep watch, be on the lookout, keep looking up. God is for you — you can rest assured of that.
“What then shall we say in response to this? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but gave Him up for us all – how will He not also, along with Him, graciously give us all things.” [Romans 8:31-33]
The next time you see or hear anything that inspires you, or encourages you, or strengthens you; that lifts your spirits or makes you feel closer to God, accept it as a gift – a sign — from God. If it quickens your heart to feel God’s love, don’t doubt it. Don’t let anyone talk you out of it. We lose so much peace and joy and inspiration by simply doubting or dismissing glorious signs as coincidences. The enemy never wants you to see anything good from God. God wants you to see that everything good is from Him. Who are you going to believe? Yes, me, too.
“May our Lord Jesus Christ Himself and God our Father, who loved us and by His grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word.” [2 Thessalonians 2:16-17]