I was talking to a friend about the way our emotions heighten at Christmas. We were discussing how much more we miss departed loved ones at Christmas. I suppose that is because Christmas is such a family centered time. Most of us have an empty chair or two at the Christmas dinner table. It is a little harder to watch family movies or look at old photographs during this time of year, when the ones we loved so much in those pictures are gone.
Every December I attend the candle lighting service for The Compassionate Friends, the organization for bereaved parents. At 7:00 P.M. all over the world, people light a candle and speak the name of their deceased child. In Tyler, we hear songs and poetry and share stories of our children; but mostly we just share time together. Everyone in the sanctuary has a common bond – the loss of a child – and we find temporary comfort in each other’s presence. For a short time we allow feelings and thoughts and memories to surface that we would ordinarily suppress. For a short time volumes of feelings are expressed with few or no words spoken between us. We look into eyes that understand each other’s pain and sorrow, and we touch hands that once held a child that is no longer with us. In the glow of the candles that burn in the memories of our children, we remember Christmas’s spent with our children. We remember their first Christmas: the special ornament with “baby’s first Christmas” on it, their first Christmas pajama’s, their first gift. Most of all, we remember the joy – the unequaled joy that the baby brought us on that first Christmas. For a short while, we focus more on the time they were with us than on the time they have been gone. It is painful, but for some reason, there in the company of souls who have experienced the ultimate loss, we feel free to let ourselves remember. We have found that there is strength and comfort in the presence of those who share our feelings. When we leave the sanctuary of our emotions, we put many of those feelings back in their secret place, for we cannot bear to give them too much freedom.
Sharing heart and soul is a healing experience. That is one of the many reasons we find healing in our churches. On Sunday morning, as we gather in our sanctuaries, we know that we are among brothers and sisters in search of similar healings and comfort and understanding. You may be there seeking guidance for relationship problems. The soul in front of you may be praying for physical healing. The person behind you may need financial favor. Somewhere in the sanctuary, someone is seeking relief from grief. Whatever the need, we are all seeking guidance from the same source, and we find strength and comfort and peace when we gather in the name of Jesus.
It is my prayer that whatever your need is in this blessed time of year that you seek all your solutions from the God that loves you unconditionally. The greatest gift you can give yourself this Christmas is a renewed closeness with your Creator. The best gift you can give anyone else is the assurance that Jesus Christ was born, lived His sinless life and died that all might have eternal life with Him in paradise. Our churches work hard to prepare for the celebration of the birth of our King. The celebration is the church’s gift to you. Why not share that gift with others? May this Christmas be the best you have ever known. Let us pray for peace, in Jesus’ precious name. Amen.
“And in their prayers for you their hearts will go out to you, because of the surpassing grace God has given you. Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” 2 Corinthians 9:14-15.