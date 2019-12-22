alvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.” [Acts 4:12]
We pulled through the drive-through to pick up our food. On the window these familiar words were written, “Merry X-mas.” I have seen Merry Christmas written that way for years, but this time it really got my attention. Honestly, I have probably written “X-mas” at some point in my life, but for many years I have felt that it is wrong. It was a small window, and it would have been difficult to write the word Christmas in the space – but not impossible.
It may seem like an insignificant point to many – it is just a written word. Everyone knows that x-mas stands for Christmas. But to followers of Jesus, our Savior and Lord, it should be important to us to avoid writing Christmas that way. If there is one word that we should show total respect and admiration to, it is Christ. If there is one word that we should honor and place in the highest regard, it is Christ. It is far too important and sacred a word to replace with an X or with anything else.
We live in a time when the secular world seems to be on a quest to take Christ out of every thing. I was so saddened one Christmas by the large retail corporations that refused to use the word “Christmas” in their adds. It seemed so wrong that they capitalize on the birth of Christ, but refuse to use His holy name.
Christmas has become so commercialized that the true meaning of the blessed day tends to be lost to the material world. That is one reason we as Christians must do all we can to remind the world of the importance of the day. “The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us.” [John 1:14]. God’s love for us was so great that He sent His son, the Christ whom He named Jesus, Emmanuel – God with us, the Messiah, Savior and King, Lord of Lord’s to die for our sins. Christ is the hope for salvation and eternal life for all mankind – all who will believe.
There is, nor will there ever be, no one more important to the human race than Jesus Christ. Christ deserves all the respect, glory, honor and praise that we can bestow upon Him. Substituting His magnificent name with an “X” is simply unacceptable, no matter how trivial a matter it may seem. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ the King. May we honor His birth in every way possible, and avoid dishonoring it at all costs.
“For Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever. Amen” [Romans 11:36]
Merry Christmas!