“If God brings you to it, God will bring you through it.” It was hard to see these words at first, hard to see through the tears. The story I was reading had touched my heart so that I found myself crying. It was the story told by a mother of the loss of her infant son. He was born on Christmas Eve, and he died the following June. The mom is trying to make it through this Christmas, and the memories and regrets and heartache have her struggling to find comfort — so she writes her feelings, as many of us do.
She not only wants to comfort herself, she wants to comfort others who have experienced the loss of a child. There is healing in trying to heal someone else’s broken heart. At the end of her writings, she offers those inspiring words, “If God brings you to it, God will bring you through it.” Yes, our God is the God of comfort.
Some would question, “Did God really ‘bring’ her to the death of her infant son?” This point could be discussed forever without all agreeing on the answer. Personally, I believe God is sovereign, in control of everything and everyone. I can’t answer why He has planned ever second of every life. I only know that He has. That may not be comforting to some, but for me, it is. Believing that truth — believing that God does “bring” us to it, I know He gets us through it.
I cannot explain why on that September morning in 1988, the pick-up my 16-year-old daughter was riding in was forced off Canada Street in Jacksonville, Texas. I cannot explain why the truck ran through a board fence at just the right angle to allow a board to hit her in the head. I cannot explain why she was killed and the others in the truck only had minor injuries. I have stopped even trying to understand it. I have stopped trying to understand why so many young people die needless and untimely deaths. I believe God knows, and that is the best I can know. I just praise God for His Word that tells me He is in control, that Jesus has paid the price for our sins, and He has sent the Holy Spirit to empower us to know the truth and give us comfort. I pray that everyone else comes to know that truth as well.
This Christmas will be very hard for the lady who will spend her first Christmas without her son. It will be hard for everyone who has lost a child. It is always harder at Christmas. We can all use these words to comfort us — now and forever, “God will bring us through it.”
If you know someone who is spending their first Christmas without their child, or any other loved one, reach out to them. Let them know you are thinking about them. Let them know that you believe the truths of Jesus Christ, “I GIVE THEM ETERNAL LIFE, AND THEY SHALL NEVER PERISH; NO ONE CAN SNATCH THEM OUT OF MY HAND.” [John 10: 28]. If you have an empty chair at your Christmas table this year, may those words bring you comfort, too. Amen.