But Jesus told him, “Follow me, and let the dead bury their own dead. [Matthew 8:22]
“Trust no Future, howe’er pleasant!
Let the dead Past bury its dead!
Act,--act in the living Present!
Heart within, and God o’erhead!” [A PSALM OF LIFE, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow]
“Regrets are excess baggage, only in your way. Carrying the past will only hold you down. Let it go, you are glory bound.” [Sam Smith]
Unfortunately, some Christians hold on to past mistakes, regrets and sins as hoarders hold on to material stuff. It is as though we build subconscious storage sheds to store our past. We have all sinned. [Romans 3:23] But if you have accepted Christ as your Savior and repented on those sins, they have been forgiven – and forgotten. “And I will forgive their wickedness, and I will never again remember their sins.” [Hebrews 8:12]
Therefore, the question is, “Why do we hold on to the past?” Knowing that God has forgiven and forgotten our sins, what good can come from carrying them around and allowing them to steal our peace? As a lifetime hoarder of the past, I can answer that question – it does no good whatsoever. Reliving and regretting forgiven sins pulls the scab off of healed wounds and allows them to torment us again. Additionally, living with regrets is an insult to the Lord. Jesus died for forgiveness of our sins. Living with regrets over repented and forgiven sins says that Jesus died in vain, and implies that we do not believe His words are true. That sounds harsh, but can we see it any other way?
The Bible tells us, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” [1 John 1:9]
Romans 5:8 says, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
“So now there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus.” [Romans 8:1]
It is clear to see that God wants to forgive our sins and release us from the bondage they place upon us.
If the Creator has forgiven and forgotten our sins, what good can it do us to hold on to them.
Study and meditate on all the Bible has to say about God’s forgiveness.
Identify any past repented sins that you are holding on to, and pray for the Holy Spirit to help you let them go.
Let the dead past bury its dead.