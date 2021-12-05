How many electrical appliances do you have at home? How many items require electricity to operate? I started trying to count, but I gave up. We are very dependent on electricity, aren’t we?
Using electrical appliances requires one action on our part — we have to plug them in. Electricity flows throw the wires in our houses to the plugs in the wall, but if we do not plug into the power source we do not reap the benefits of the power.
I guess you can see where I am headed with this. We have access to the greatest power in the universe. The power of God almighty flows to us, around us and in us. However, if we do not plug into His power we do not reap the benefit of His power.
How do we plug into God’s power?
The Holy Spirit. “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you; and you will be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” (Acts 1:8). God sent His Holy Spirit to dwell in all those who believe in the Risen Christ. If that is you, you have the greatest power in the universe right inside your heart. We plug into the power of God through the Holy Spirit.
Faith. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1) The NLT Version says it this way, “Faith is the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see.” Without faith in the truths and promises of God, we cannot access His mighty power. Faith means that we believe, without any doubt, that God will provide all we need, guide us through the storms of life and bring us home when we die. Faith means that we believe that God sent Jesus to die for our sins, and if we accept Him as our Savior, we are joint heirs with Christ: we have access to the power of God. We plug in through faith.
Prayer. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7) We can talk to our Creator 24/7. We do not have to be in a special place or in a certain posture. We simply talk to God our Father. Prayer not only helps us feel closer to God, it also enables us to access His power. We are at our best when we are communicating with God. We plug in through prayer.
Praise and worship. “About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose.” Do you understand why most church services include praise and worship songs? The Bible says that God inhabits the praises of His people (Psalms 22:3). If you have never felt the powerful presence of God during praise and worship you are missing out on a beautiful Christ experience. So what if you don’t have a great singing voice (it never stops me)? Sing and let the music carry you closer to the Lord. We plug in through praise and worship.
Love. “For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love and of self-discipline.” 1 John 4:8 says, “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” God, the power that created all that is, is love. In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul tells us that without love we are nothing. In God’s economy, love can be considered the most powerful force. We plug into God’s power through love.
Christians are blessed with access to God’s power. We are joint heirs with Christ. Therefore, we have all that He has, and He has all the power of Father God. Whenever life and this world try to beat you down, remember that God’s power is your power. Plug into the power of God!