“Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, descended from David,”
[2 Timothy 2:8]
“Here is a trustworthy saying:
If we died with him, we will also live with him.
If we endure, we will also reign with him.” [2 Timothy 2:11-12]
At the turning point in our lives, we felt a move of the Holy Spirit in our souls. We knew that it was time to proclaim Jesus Christ as our Master and Lord. We made the confession of faith and received believer’s baptism. From that day forward our eternal destiny was set. Our sins were forgiven, past and future, and our eternal souls were saved. Nothing else before or after that moment could be more important. That was the main thing for us to focus on for the rest of our lives.
But we forget the power of that experience, don’t we. When do we forget it? When we worry. When we are afraid. When we feel sorry for ourselves or complain about our lives. When we let anything discourage us or distract us from all that Christ has done for us, we fail to remember to keep the main thing the main thing.
What is the main thing? “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16] If you have accepted Jesus as Savior, you know the main thing.
1 Chronicles 16:12 says, “Remember the wonders He has done…”
From “In the beginning” [Genesis 1:1] to “The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people. Amen” [Revelation 22:21] God has done all that He has done for you and me. God created man in His image, in perfect love, to love and to be loved. Man sinned and strayed from God, but never did God forsake man. He sent His only Son to die for our sins. In so doing, God established the way for all sinful man to repent and find reconciliation and restoration to God. We must never forget the power and the depth of God’s love for us.
Life is filled with episodes of joy and sorrow, triumph and tragedy, happiness and horrors. If we forget the main thing, we live at the mercy of our situations and our responses to those situations. If we lose a loved one, remember the main thing. If we lose our material goods, remember the main thing. If our health fails, remember the main thing. We do not have to fall into despair or fall apart every time life deals us a bad hand. We have a perfect Savior who has overcome this world. We are in the world but not of it. With Jesus as our Savior, we are more than conquerors. [Romans 8:37] We are saved souls on our way to eternal paradise. Nothing can destroy us. Jesus has secured our eternity. “If God is for us, who can be against us?” [Romans 8:31]
“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
[Romans 8:38-39]
We belong to the Lord – forever! He has saved us and we are Glory bound.
That is the main thing. Remember it always.