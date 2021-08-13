“For God did not appoint us to suffer wrath but to receive salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. He died for us so that, whether we are awake or asleep, we may live together with Him” [1 Thessalonians 5:9-10]
What have you got to lose? What have you got to lose?
But a life of fear and hopelessness, the time has come to choose
Heaven’s doors are opened wide, you know Christ is calling you
Give your life to Him, What have you got to lose?
Do you remember how your life was before your salvation? Remember how hopeless you felt, how miserable you were, how lost you were? We didn’t realize how deep in bondage we were, but once we surrendered to Jesus and learned the wonder of His grace and love, the feeling of freedom and hope was overwhelming. When we realized the miracle of forgiven sin and the promise of eternal life, we wondered what took us so long to come to Christ.
As born again believers, we know that we are to share the Gospel with others. There are so many who do not know Jesus as their Savior. When I recall my salvation and the freedom that came with it, I wonder why so many who have heard the Gospel still refuse to accept it and surrender to Christ. One day as I was thinking about that I wrote a song entitled “What Have You Got To Lose?” I opened this article with the course from the song. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the best news ever given to mankind. Accepting Jesus as Savior and Lord gives us peace and hope and assurance of everlasting life. Nothing else can do that for us, yet so many refuse it, doubt it and even scoff at it. They go through their life believing in non-truths or believing in nothing at all. They come to the end of their lives with no hope for heaven, not realizing that they will enter eternity, but in a place of torment.
The truths of Jesus overcome all hopelessness and nothingness and eternal death. All that is what non-believers have to lose by giving their lives to Jesus. If born again, what they have to gain is hope for tomorrow and forever and peace for today and every day. Satan does all he can to keep us from Christ. He is the master of hopelessness and fear, and he is a strong advisory. But he has been defeated by the blood of Jesus. Our mission as Believers is to convince the lost that they do not have to live in fear and without hope. What have you got to lose with Jesus? Fear, hopelessness, eternal death; that is what you have to lose. What do you have to gain? All that is good, all that is righteous, all that is true, forgiveness of sins, eternal life in heaven, that is what you have to gain.
Why would anyone want to settle for less?
“…I consider everything a loss compared to the surpassing greatness of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord…” [Philippians 3:8]