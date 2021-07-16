Satan has asked to sift all of you as wheat.” (Luke 22:31)
SIFT: Definition:
• Put (a fine, loose, or powdery substance) through a sieve so as to remove lumps or large particles.
• An act of sifting something, esp. so as to isolate that which is most important or useful
Hi friends. Has Satan been sifting you lately? Not a question you hear everyday, is it? Considering the definition of sifting, “as to isolate that which is most important or useful”, I would say that the enemy sifts us continuously. Satan likes nothing better than isolating us from the Lord, and he has a bag full of tools to do so.
Let’s consider the ways Satan tries to separate us from Jesus.
“When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in his heart. This is the seed sown along the path.” [Matthew 13:19]
The devil does not want us to understand God’s Word. He does not want the Word of God to ever reach our heart and change our lives. Satan knows that living by God’s Holy Word will keep us closer to the Lord and further away from him. To combat the evil one, we must mediate on God’s Word until it is firmly embedded in our hearts and minds.
“The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.” [2 Corinthians 4:4]
Satan will do all he can to distract us from our relationship with God. Honestly, it is not that hard for him to do, for we are easily distracted. Life is a roller coaster of distractions: too busy, too tired, too worried, too hurried, too tied to the things of the world.
“For this people's heart has become callused; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts and turn, and I would heal them.” [Matthew 13:15]
The devil uses all the things we see and hear to harden our hearts against righteousness. Today, we see so much violence, immorality, dishonesty and other unrighteous behavior that, if we aren’t careful, will become second nature to us. We especially need to watch out for our young people. As I said in a previous article, ‘It ain’t Ozzie and Harriet anymore.” Satan seems to have a free hand in the media – and he uses it.
I could fill up a newspaper with the devices that Satan uses against us – the ways he “sifts us”. We would do well to become aware of his tricks.
The main thing, however, is to realize that we cannot fight the enemy alone. We need Jesus. We are helpless against Satan without Him. When Jesus was tempted by the devil in the wilderness, He used Scriptures to defeat him. The Word of God is our first line of defense against Satan’s attacks.
Paul instructed us to put on the full armor of God against the devil and to pray in the Spirit continuously. [Ephesians 6:10-18]
Jesus taught us to pray for God to deliver us from the evil one. [Matthew 6:13]
James instructed, “Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come near to God and he will come near to you.” [James 4:7]
Let us never forget that Satan and death were defeated by Jesus at the cross. The devil is still in the world, however, prowling around to see whom he can devour. When you feel his attacks, and you will, learn to use the Word of God and the promises of Jesus Christ to protect yourself. We do not have to live at the mercy of his hatefulness. We do not have to allow him to “sift us like wheat.” Amen.