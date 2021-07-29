SEEKING GOD’S WILL IN EVERYTHING WE DO
“Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. Instead, you ought to say, “If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.” [James 4:14-15]
How often to you ask God to guide you? Do you ask every morning for guidance for the day? When you pray, do you ask for His will to be done above all else? When you are making plans for anything; a business deal, a vacation, a move, a purchase, do you ask for His guidance and for His will? If not, why not? The most peaceful, content folks I know are the ones who sincerely believe that God’s will is always done and He guides our every step. “The mind of man plans his way, But the LORD directs his steps” [Proverbs 16:9]
When we learn to line up our wants and needs with the will of God, our lives become far sweeter. I decided long ago, after many mistakes and misguided behavior that I never want anything in my life that is not in Gods perfect will. I have learned that He loves us so much that He will give us what we need, but not always what we want. Aren’t you glad that we have such a wise and just Heavenly
Father? I know now that if He had answered my every prayer and gave me what I thought I wanted, I don’t know where I would be today. Yes, It is His will or nothing for me. How about you? Do you believe that God is in control of your life?
Consider this from Daniel Darling. “God is in charge of this world. God is in charge of our little world. And the events that He allows—getting fired from a job, meeting a future mate, getting rebuked by a pastor or Christian leader, the family we were born into, the town in which we live, the skill sets, talents, and gifts we possess—are all part of God’s divine blueprint for our success. None of this happens by chance. God is not up in Heaven pounding his fist against his head saying, ‘Whoops, I really messed up with Dan.’ No, God didn’t mess up. God didn’t make a mistake. God isn’t ever caught by surprise. So you can do one of two things. You can continue to live as the world lives. You can stick to the motto, ‘Life is random, you get out of it what you make of it, I can’t help the way I am.’ Or you can embrace your life—your life right now—as God’s will. Yes, what happens to you that’s out of your control is God’s will for your life.”
I had to read that s couple of times to see if I really understood it and agreed with it. Turns out, I do. I do believe that God’s will is done on Earth as it is in Heaven for those who choose Jesus. Furthermore, I am happy that it is that way. I cherish the idea that God is in control, and I am not. Aren’t you?
“There are no disappointments to those whose wills are buried in the will of God.”
Frederick W. Faber