O Lord, you have searched me and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. Before a word is on my tongue you know it completely, o Lord. [Psalm 139:1-4]
God is watching us, all the time. How often do we realize that truth? He knows everything we do, even before we do it. That is incomprehensible for most of us, isn’t it? There are so many of us in so many places. How can God see all of us all the time? And if He does, how does He know in advance what we are going to do?
Is God really that powerful?
Yes, He is. How can we be sure? The Holy Bible tells us so. “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.” [Hebrews 4:13] If there is any part of that verse that we do not totally believe, then we are confused about the validity of God’s Word. God is sovereign. God is everywhere at all times, can do all things and knows all: omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscience. What a mighty God we serve!
Why is it important for us to know all of that about God? If we understand how powerful and loving God is, we will desire to serve Him and please Him. How do we do that? We please God by loving His Son, our Savior, and by obeying His Word.
Once we truly believe that God is watching us every instant of every day, won’t we behave differently? We surely try to behave better when other people are watching us. Think about it. The difference is, we can see them, so we try to do the right things in their sight. We cannot see God, so we walk through life thinking that when we are alone the way we behave is not as important. But we are deceiving ourselves. The One who matters most IS watching. The One we should desire to please the most sees every move we make – hears every word we say – and knows every thought we think!
Do you want to live a better life and be a better person? Behave, speak and think as though God is right there with you and in you. We might as well, because HE IS!
As you are reading this, He knows. He knows what you think about this article [so be nice!] He knows what you are going to do after you finish reading and what you are going to think about what you do next. It is mind-boggling I know, but it is true. We will never live for God completely until we realize He is ever-present, all-knowing and all-powerful. We are so blessed to know the Creator of all there is, the Father of our Savior, Jesus Christ and to have His Holy Spirit living within us. He loves us. It just does not get any better than that.
“The Lord will fulfill His purpose for me; your love, O Lord, endures forever…”
[Psalm 138:8]