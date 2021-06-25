"But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed" (Luke 5:16]
We humans seem to be in constant search for things that make us feel good, entertain us and make us happy. Think of the dollars spent for vacations, recreational items [boats, R.V’s, sports equipment, etc.] We feel a strong need to find ways to relax, unwind, de-stress, get away. Remember the McDonald commercial in the early 70’s that stated, “You deserve a break today.” That was some clever marketing, for we all think we “deserve” breaks.
Breaks are good for us, no doubt. All work and no play will take their toll on us physically and mentally – and spiritually. Thank goodness we can take vacations and holidays. They never seem long enough, though, do they?
What do you do to refresh yourself spiritually? Looking at life from the “big picture” perspective, it is our spirits that we should want refreshed the most. With peaceful, joyful spirits [the eternal part of us] the physical aspects of our lives are much easier to cope with. I think if we would decide to spend as much time refreshing our spirits as we spend entertaining our physical selves, we would see a very positive change in our lives.
Think about the very best spiritual feeling you can recall; a time when you felt so close to the Lord that you thought you might actually see Him. It may have been during a worship service, or a walk in the woods, are while listening to a song. Perhaps you were watching a beautiful sunrise or sunset, or sky-watching clouds or stars or the moon. Maybe when you first saw your newborn child. Can you think of a time, or times?
What ever you recall doing that prompted your most heavenly high, your supernatural feeling of a closeness to the Lord, that is what you need to do again – and often. If you find that many events trigger a heavenly closeness to God, then you are enjoying life more than many folks. One of the saddest things I can imagine is a life without recurring beautiful, inspiring times of spiritual closeness to our Creator. And we know that there are many folks who never have those times. What a tragedy! We need solitary times with the Lord to refresh our spirits.
Jesus did. "Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed (Mark 1:35).
How about you? Do you have a special time or place set aside to talk to the Lord? Some Christians have “prayer closets”, a place and time with no interruptions or distractions. For many of us, that is no easy task. I prefer the outdoors. My favorite place is a river or lake – something about natural water and woods that help me feel closer to God.
The place is not all that important. It is the event we need, the time of stillness to visit with our Creator. Our spiritual batteries need recharging, and time alone with the Lord is one of the best re-chargers of all. The more the better! God is always ready for us. It is up to us to make time for Him. Go often! Stay long!