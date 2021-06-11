I know I am not the only one who experiences this: you find yourself in a place where you are the only Believer. Everyone else at the table either have no spiritual beliefs, they have weak or confused theology, or practice some strange religion. You want to tell them about Jesus, but you know you will start a storm. What do you do? Me, I have been known to start a hurricane, but it can be a very uncomfortable situation.
Now, more than ever in history, I believe we have to stand up for the truths of Jesus Christ, and share His Gospel. I can’t tell you that Jesus is coming back soon, but I know this: the time for His return is closer than it has ever been. With each passing day, the time draws nearer. I can also assure you of this: Jesus is coming back. As born again, saved by grace, washed in His blood Christians, can’t you feel the urgency to tell others – to share the Gospel with non-believers? If not now, when? If not us, who?
We know it’s not easy. Honestly, there are still some people that I hesitate to witness to – mostly family members. But I feel the burden, the urge, the Holy Spirit prompting me to tell them this truth: “You will live eternally somewhere. The choices you make now will determine where. Jesus offers eternal life in heaven. He is ‘the truth, the way and the life.’ Refuse to accept Him and His salvation, and hell is your eternal destination. It is Father God’s sincere desire that no one perishes, but He has given us free will. We can choose Jesus and heaven, or Satan and hell. Why not choose Jesus? It doesn’t matter what you have done; He will forgive you and save you. What are you waiting for?”
That’s what I know I should tell them. Why don’t I? Why don’t you? I guess it is from fear of offending them, inciting anger or hurting their feelings. We need to find creative ways to initiate a conversation about their views on eternal life, heaven and their spiritual beliefs.
We begin by praying for guidance from the Holy Spirit. Ask the Holy Spirit to open their hearts and make them receptive to hearing the Gospel. Pray for a sincere, gentle way to start the conversation. Remember it is not about you, it is about them. You are saved. It is their salvation you are praying for.
Remember, too, they do not know what you know. Chances are they know little to nothing about the Bible or it’s truths. They most likely will not be receptive to a sermon filled with Bible verses and theological dissertations. You have to begin at their level. Let them see that you genuinely care for them and their destiny. Search for common ground. Chances are you have been where they are. Commonality is a great place to start. For example, I have seen many instances where recovering drug addicts had great success in witnessing to drug addicts; former alcoholics can better witness to alcoholics, etc.
The one thing we all have in common: we are sinners. We have all sinned. [Romans 3:23] A “holier-than-thou” attitude will get you nowhere. It is only by the grace of God that you are saved, and that same grace will save them.
Share your testimony. If it is a family member you are witnessing to, telling of your salvation experience may be your best tool. If they have known you for years, they have most likely noticed a change in you. Tell them what changed you. Tell them what living for Jesus has done for you.
Whoever it is, they need to know the power of the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Just as we would try to save a drowning person, we should feel the compassion to save the lost. As saved-by-grace Christians, we are called to do so. Pray for guidance, wisdom and strength. The next person you see may be sent by God to receive His Word.
“We are therefore Christ's ambassadors, as though God were making His appeal through us. We implore you on Christ's behalf: Be reconciled to God”
[2 Corinthians 5:20]