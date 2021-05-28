“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.
Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.
Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” [Ephesians 6:10-17]
As the return of Christ grows ever nearer, the enemy will grow more aggressive against God’s people. We do not have to look very hard to see that Satan has turned up the heat as he prowls around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he can devour. [1 Peter 5:8] Therefore, Believers in the Risen Christ must become evermore diligent in defending ourselves against the devil’s attempts to separate us from the Lord. Let’s examine the wardrobe Paul said to wear.
The belt of the truth
Satan is the ultimate liar. [How can you tell if Satan is lying? His lips are moving.] Jesus taught that the truth will set us free. The truth will protect us from the evil one.
Breastplate of righteousness
Thinking righteous thoughts and living righteously hinder Satan’s ability to influence our lives. Jesus told us to seek God’s kingdom and righteousness, and everything else we need will be added to us. [Matthew 6:33]
Shoes: Gospel of peace
Christians are in a war against Satan. Shoes of peace give us a visualization of a soldier standing strong against the enemy. The devil does all he can to steal our peace and joy. The love of Jesus gives us peace.
Shield of faith
The stronger our faith in the Lord, the better our defense against Satan. The more we believe that God is sovereign and in control, the less we have to worry about the attacks of the enemy. Faith enables us to walk through this life unafraid and confident that God is in control.
Helmet of salvation
Satan loves to create doubt about our salvation. If he can make us feel that we may not be saved and unsure about our eternity, then we will lose our confidence and produce less spiritual fruit. Confidence in our salvation is critical for a peaceful life. If we truly believe in the Lordship of
Christ, we are saved, and the Holy Spirit lives in us.
Sword of the spirit - the word of God
When Jesus was tempted in the wilderness, He defeated Satan by quoting Scripture. We can do the same in our times of trials and temptations. The Word of God is our strongest defense when Satan attacks our thoughts.
This visualization of “the full armor of God” is something we should “wear” everyday. When you get dressed in the morning, imagine that you actually put these items on your body. Believers are soldiers in a war against evil. Protect yourself with the armor of God. Amen.