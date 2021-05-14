“May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you a spirit of unity among yourselves as you follow Christ Jesus, so that with one heart and mouth you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” [Romans 15:5-6]
As Christians, we should all have a common purpose – a shared dream to spread the Gospel and glorify our Savior. The more we cooperate and work together to see this dream fulfilled, the greater our results. One hundred Christians with a common dream can accomplish many things. One billion Christians with a common dream can change the world. God has given us the ability and the necessary tools to share the good news around the world. Together we can make it happen. TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK.
We heard that phrase on a television show recently. I had never heard it before, but what a great thought. The phrase was the title of a book by John C. Maxwell. According to the publisher, “The concept of this book is a warm approach to the idea of only by working in a team will you fulfill your dreams. Teams come in every shape and size – spouses in a marriage, colleagues at work, volunteers together for a good cause. There are no lone rangers. It’s a myth that one person can do something great. Strong leaders who changed our country dreamed big and were successful because they were always part of a team.”
Jesus knew that concept. He assembled a team to carry on His work. Once filled with God’s Holy Spirit, this team shared a dream of salvation and eternal life for the entire world. “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes to you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth.” [Acts 1:8] That same Spirit comes to us with the same dream when we accept Jesus as Savior. We join the team – Christ’s team – to make the dream work.
Do you wonder what your purpose is? Do you wonder why you are here? Perhaps you are advanced in years and your health prevents you from many activities, and you question why you are still on this earth. As a believer in our Risen Savior, you are part of His team. His Holy Spirit lives in you. You add strength to the Lord’s work in ways you cannot imagine. It is my sincere prayer that by understanding that truth you will realize that as long as there is a breath in your body you are fulfilling God’s perfect plan in ways that only He knows. When we cross over to be with Jesus, we will see it all clearly. We will see how as a follower or Jesus we were part of His team, as necessary and important as any other member through the indwelling Spirit. And we will see how “teamwork makes the dream work.”
“I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one: I in them and you in me. May they be brought to complete unity to let the world know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.” [John 17:22-23]