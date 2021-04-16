“I lift up my eyes to the hills—where does my help come from?
My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth” [Psalm 121:1-2]
“The LORD watches over you— the LORD is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night.” [Psalm 121:5-6]
I received an email awhile back concerning the folks that survived 9/11. The letter contained a list of people who were not at work in the Twin Towers due to minor delays. One man was late to work because his son started kindergarten. Another was late because it was his turn to buy do-nuts. One lady’s alarm did not go off. One man missed his bus. On man’s car wouldn’t start, and another could not get a taxi.
If it had not been for those minor delays, those minor inconveniences, those folks might not be alive today. They experienced what one preacher termed, “Divine Interruptions.”
Have you ever considered that a sudden interruption of your plans just might be God protecting you? The phone rings just as you are about to walk out the door. Your child forgot her homework. The car won’t start. You are stuck in traffic. Could it be that the Lord has delayed you for your own good?
He did it for me. I had to cut a camping trip short. Had we not been called home early, we very likely would have drowned, because our camper was washed away in a flood. Divine interruption? I think so. After that incident, I began to think back at other times that interrupted plans saved me a lot of strife – or even my life.
Now days, I am a little less likely to get upset over little interruptions in my schedule. If I am stuck in a traffic jam – one of my least favorite things – I entertain the idea that God is changing my schedule for my own good. If nothing else, it is a good patience lesson. It certainly makes it easier to endure those minor inconveniences. I never want to be any place God does not want me to be, do you?
Why not give it a try yourself. The next time you feel yourself getting upset over an interruption in your schedule, consider the possibility that Father God is preventing you from being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You may be experiencing a “Divine Interruption”. God loves us so much, it would be just like Him to do such a thing.
In fact, this could be a really good prayer:
Lord, thank you for loving me so much that you would interrupt my schedule for my own good. Help me realize that any and all deviations in my plans just might be one of your “Divine Interruptions”. Amen.
“The LORD will keep you from all harm— He will watch over your life; the LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”
[Psalm 121:7-8]