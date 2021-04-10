“We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us.” (2 Corinthians 5:20)
“Thank you for giving to the Lord, I was a life that was changed.” [Ray Boltz]
A few years ago I performed Ray Boltz’s beautiful song, “Thank You” for my cousin’s 70th birthday party. Donald [Doc] is a minister who is one of the most devoted men to Jesus that I have ever known. For decades Doc would share his love for our family at our reunions by telling us how important it is to know Jesus and accept Him as Savior. I assure you it took strong dedication and love to preach to the Smith family on reunion weekend, but Doc was not deterred. He saw the need and He brought Jesus to it.
I would love to say that I was standing right beside him all those years, but I cannot. I am happy to say that I finally fell in love with Christ enough to join him in his quest several years ago. One reason I did was because of Doc’s faithfulness and commitment and courage and unwavering love for our Lord Jesus and for his family. I am a life that was changed. Thank you, Cousin Doc.
The lyrics of the song talk about people the author would meet in heaven and the different things they had done that helped lead others to Christ. It prompted me to give serious thought to my own life and my witness. When I get to heaven, will there be souls there that can thank me for helping them accept Jesus as Savior?
In the 4th verse, the lyrics read, “Little things that you had done, sacrifices made; unnoticed on the earth, in heaven now proclaimed.” Everyday we have opportunities to show others the love of Christ and to witness for Him. There are so many people who will spend eternity in torment if they do not accept Jesus as Savior. We who know Him must tell them about Jesus and His saving grace. We do not share the Gospel for reward, but God will reward His faithful witnesses. Can you imagine how wonderful it will be when we get to heaven to have others thank us for helping them get there, too?
“…Jesus took your hand and you stood before the Lord. He said, ‘My child look around you, great is your reward.’”
To Doc and all the others who have prayed for me and told me about Jesus, “Thank you for giving to the Lord. I am a life that was changed. I am so glad you gave.” Take the Gospel, the good news of Jesus, to everyone you see.
“How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” (Romans 10:15)