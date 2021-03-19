The inspiration for this article came from an internet devotional. It gave me a new way to think about the importance that God puts on our lives and the value we should place on others. I believe it will give you a new perspective, as well.
If someone asked you, “What is something worth?” you might answer, “Whatever you are willing to pay for it.” If that is so, what are you worth? You might answer by calculating how much life insurance you have, or how much you will earn in the next few years. We think of worth in monetary terms. But can you calculate what you are really worth in dollars?
Consider this, you are worth whatever someone is willing to pay for you. Based on that idea, consider this; what did God pay for you?
Give that some thought. What was God willing to pay for you? You know the answer. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16] The suffering, the blood, the life of His only Son, that is the value God has put on you. That is what you are worth to God. And you know what, that is what everyone else is worth to God, too.
Realizing that, what worth should we place on others? The writer of the devotional put it this way. “I confess that I take people for granted. If I spotted a $20 bill in the gutter, I would stop to pick it up. But I have passed right by a person lying in the gutter without any second thoughts. I think perhaps my sense of value is askew. As a “responsible” husband and father, I spend time laying up treasures on earth for medical bills, college and [hopefully someday] retirement. But those things will pass away. My daughter’s car will eventually break down and rust, but her spirit is eternal. My son’s braces will give him a nice smile for a while, but what kind of man will he be when his teethe are falling out and his looks don’t matter anymore? I have decided not to worry about the economy. Good or bad, God is in control. I can have only one response if I want to hold on to anything of value. Invest in the things in which God has invested. You are worth what God paid for you. So are your spouse, your child and your neighbor. If you want to be rich, don’t look to your bank account. It will fail you. Look to the people in your life and invest in them. Then you will be truly prosperous, no matter what the economy does. And unlike the worth of the world, you can take it with you forever.” [By Randy Robinson]
At times the economy is bad, the stock market is falling, people are losing their homes and their jobs at an alarming rate. Perhaps we cannot do a great deal about all that, but we can choose to look at it in a way that will keep our faith and our spirits up. Meditate on the thought expressed above. You are of immeasurable value to Father God. He gave His Son for you. Heaven’s economy is eternally strong. You have been bought and paid for by the blood of Christ. God has invested His best in you. Let us invest our best in His kingdom. The returns on our investment will be unlimited – and eternal.
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasure in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there will be your heart also.” [Matthew 6:19-21] Amen.