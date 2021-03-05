“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” [Romans 15:13]
I cannot really say I have a favorite verse in the Bible, for they are all wonderful. But I really do love this verse from Romans. Our God is the God of hope, isn’t He? Without the promises and truths of God we would have no hope. We hope for a lot of things in life. We hope our children are healthy and happy. We hope for good health, good marriages, good jobs, good lives. But if we hope for anything without the blessings of Almighty God, our hopes are incomplete. The hope that we receive from God includes eternal life, and that is the most important hope of all. We surely want good lives on earth, but that means nothing without the promise of eternal life. And eternal life only comes through faith in God through Jesus Christ.
This verse asks the God of hope fill us with all peace and joy. When we are filled with peace and joy, life is as good as it gets. Even the hard times are endurable with peace and joy. Without peace and joy, even the best of times are bad.
We can only enjoy true peace and joy when we trust in God. We have to know that there is a loving Creator who is big enough and gracious enough to get us through the rocky roads of life. We might experience temporary times of joy due to worldly pleasures, but the only lasting peace and joy come from trusting a Sovereign God.
The verse tells us that true hope comes by the power of the Holy Spirit. We can “overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” That is very important to realize. If we are overflowing with hope, then that hope can spill over to others. We too often forget that it is the indwelling Holy Spirit that enables us to enjoy the fruit of the Spirit, including joy and peace. Galatians 5:25 tells us, “Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.” In this instance, Paul was telling us to “walk in line” with the Spirit. When our lives “line up” with the Holy Spirit, joy and peace are a natural – or a supernatural – by-product. If you know how it feels to over flow with joy and peace by the power of the Holy Spirit, you realize there is no earthly high that can even start to compare.
God loves us so much. He wants us to enjoy our lives. He sent His Son to die for us. Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to comfort and guide us. The plan is perfect. All we have to do is believe it, accept and walk in it. What a mighty God we serve!