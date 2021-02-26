“Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life…” [Psalm 23:6]
When I was in practice, many of the folks I saw had neck problems. As part of their treatment program, they were instructed in home exercise programs. A few years ago, I felt inspired by the Lord to teach them the “goodness and mercy” exercise. As I instructed them in the exercise, I reminded them that the Bible tells us that goodness and mercy follows us all the days of our lives. I demonstrated the exercise by standing with my back against the wall, relaxing my neck and shoulders and slowly looking over each shoulder. As I turned to the right, I told them to look for goodness over this shoulder, and to the left, look for mercy over that shoulder, ten repetitions each way, 2-3 times per day — gently and slowly.
I love this idea. The benefits are twofold. One, the repetitive stretching helps increase their range of motion to help correct their neck problem. Two, it reminds them that God is always with them. [The most important benefit] The more aware we are of God’s omnipresence, the more we should realize His love for us. Constant awareness of His love increases our faith and our trust in our Creator, and that leads to peace.
One reason that we find ourselves living in such stress and turmoil is because we fail to walk in faith, forgetting God’s perfect love and mercy. We should often repeat verse 4 from Psalm 23, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” We get so involved in working our way through life that we forget God has provided supernatural help for His children. We have His Holy Spirit in us and with us. [1 John 4:13] We have guardian angels watching over us. [Psalm 91:11] And God has promised, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” [Hebrews 13:5]. “So we can say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.’” [Hebrews 13:6]
What do you do to remind yourself that goodness and mercy follow you all the days of your life and that God is always with you, that angels are watching over you? How often to you remind yourself that God will never leave you nor forsake you, that He is your helper? When was the last time you found renewed peace and joy by quoting Psalm 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble”? Well, Neighbor, that’s too long.
You are welcome to the “goodness and mercy exercise” – just do it carefully. If that is not for you, develop your own way of reminding yourself that God is always with you. Take a walk and imagine God walking with you, comforting you. Go for a bike ride and picture your guardian angel riding on the handlebars. Do deep breathing exercise and realize that the Holy Spirit is with you and in you with every breath. With Jesus as your Savior, you have nothing to fear. There is no substitute for prayer and quoting Holy Scriptures to usher in peace and joy and harmony in our lives. Goodness and mercy absolutely follows us all the days of our lives. I advise my patients to look for it. They just might find it. You just might find it, too. I pray that you do.
“How great is your goodness, which you have stored up for those who fear you, which you bestow in the sight of men on those who take refuge in you.” [Psalm 31:19] Amen!