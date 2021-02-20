You may have seen this acronym, “K.I.S.S.” It stands for “Keep It Simple, Stupid”. When I heard a motivational speaker present this lesson, my first thought was “Don’t call me stupid.” But the longer he talked, the more sensible he sounded. We do tend to complicate so much of our life to the point that we stress and worry about far too many simple things. How much smoother our lives would run if we would K.I.S.S.
This should be especially true of the Gospel – the God News of Jesus Christ. I admit I am especially guilty of over-complicating the teachings of the Bible. I love to take a verse and dig deeply into it, trying to extract all the meaning God had in mind. But too often in doing this, I end up confusing His words to the point that they are not as useful in my walk with Him or in my witness to others. Maybe you have done this yourself.
I am finally learning that the best way to understand Scripture is to ask the Holy Spirit to help me, and then relax and allow Him to do so. It is by the indwelling Holy Spirit that true understanding is achieved. “But the Counselor, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you.” [John 14:26] Jesus called the Holy Spirit the “Spirit of truth”, because He reveals the truths of God to us. The simplest way to understand God’s Word is by the Holy Spirit. For me, that has been one of the simplest teachings that I have complicated the most. See what I mean?
Jesus taught us to have child-like faith. “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” [Matthew 8:3] Upon first reading, that verse can be confusing. If I become like a little child, how can I survive in this world? I have to make a living, be responsible for my family, behave as an adult. Jesus was not talking about our behavior. He was teaching about our faith. A little child trusts and believes what his father tells him – without doubt or question. That is child-like faith. When it comes to the Gospel, we can do the same. We ask the Holy Spirit to help us understand, then we trust that it is all true. Simple.
When it comes to the Gospel, the K.I.S.S. principle definitely applies. I researched the origin of the K.I.S.S. idea, but I did not find the original author. I did find some variations of the acronym. They are a bit nicer: “Keep it Sweet and Simple”, “Keep it Short and Simple”, Keep it Super Simple”. Perhaps we can add a new one regarding the Gospel: “KEEP IT SACRED AND SIMPLE”.
Jesus died for our sins and it is through our belief in Him that we are given the gift of salvation and eternal life by the grace of God. That truth sounds complicated or even unbelievable to many people. But once we believe it in faith by the power of the Holy Spirit, it becomes the simplest – and the grandest – part of our lives. Love Jesus. Believe He is the Savior of the world. Trust Him. Keep it simple.