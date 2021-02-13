“Now I am going to him who sent me, yet none of you asks me, ‘Where are you going?’ Because I have said these things, you are filled with grief. But I tell you the truth: It is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Counselor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you. When he comes, he will convict the world of guilt in regard to sin and righteousness and judgment: in regard to sin, because men do not believe in me; in regard to righteousness, because I am going to the Father, where you can see me no longer; and in regard to judgment, because the prince of this world now stands condemned. I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come. He will bring glory to me by taking from what is mine and making it known to you. All that belongs to the Father is mine. That is why I said the Spirit will take from what is mine and make it known to you.” [John 16:5-15]
The Holy Spirit, the 3rd person of the Trinity, may be more misunderstood than any other faction of God’s Holy Word.
Max Lucado wrote, “Of the three persons of the Godhead, the Holy Spirit is the one we understand the least. Perhaps the most common mistake made regarding the Spirit is perceiving him as a power but not a person, a force with no identity. Such is not true. The Holy Spirit is a person.”
The Bible tells us the ways that the Holy Spirit is a person.
He has knowledge. “For who among men knows the thoughts of a man except the man’s spirit within him? In the same way no one knows the thoughts of God except the Spirit of God.” [1Coronthians 2:11]
He has a will. “And the same Spirit gives the power for all these things. He gives each person what he wants to give to them.” [1 Corinthians 12:11]
He has a mind. “And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God”
[Romans 8:27]
He has affections. “I urge you, brothers and sisters, by our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love of the Spirit, to join me in my struggle by praying to God for me.” [Romans 15:30]
The Holy Spirit is involved in the new birth. Jesus said, “Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit…” (John 3:5).
The Spirit sanctifies (I Peter 1:2). The Spirit convicts (John16:8). The Spirit comforts (Acts 9:31), and teaches (1 Corinthians 2:13). He saves (Titus 3:5), and purifies (I Peter 1:22). The Spirit also exerts power (Romans 15:13).
Max Lucado also said that we can envision the Holy Spirit as a father helping his son learn to ride a bike. “The father stays at the son’s side. He pushes the bicycle and steadies it if the boy starts to tumble. The Spirit does that for us; He stays our steps and strengthens our stride. Unlike the boy’s father, however, He never leaves. He is with us to the end of the age.”
The Holy Spirit comforts us. If you have ever felt comfort in the midst of a storm, then you have experienced the presence of the Holy Spirit. Have you ever felt guilty or convicted for your sins? Have you ever understood a Scripture in a new way? If so, that was the Holy Spirit helping you. He comforts and He guides us. He brings heaven to us until we are called home to heaven. Do you see why we need to know Him and understand Him? Do you see how much Jesus loves us so much that He would send The Spirit to us so we will never be alone?
I look forward to going home to heaven for many reasons: I will see Jesus, I will see my loved ones; my Mother, my daughter. I will have a new body with no pain, no tears, no sorrow, no worries. I will live eternally in paradise. One more reason, I will understand how God’s perfect plan was always in place for my life and your lives. We will see how it all fit into place, every second of every day from beginning to end.
“Now we see things imperfectly, like puzzling reflections in a mirror, but then we will see everything with perfect clarity. All that I know now is partial and incomplete, but then I will know everything completely, just as God now knows me completely.” [1 Corinthians 13:12 NLT]
While on earth, however, we can understand more by allowing the Holy Spirit to help us glean more from God’s Word. Never forget – the power of heaven lives inside of you.